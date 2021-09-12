The Buena Colts traveled to El Rio Golf Course in Tucson to face Sunnyside and Nogales Wednesday, Sept. 8, and posted a second-place finsish.

Nogales won with a score of 178, Buena had a 197 and Sunnysie placed third at 219.

“If you are off the fairway, there is not desert or much water,” Buena coach Eric Krieg said. “One of my goals for this season is to have the team consistently shoot under 200.”

Senior Andrew Polaha shot a 40, leading all Buena golfers at El Rio.

“He had a rough triple bogey on the first hole but shot very well after that,” Krieg stated. “He had to take a penalty stroke but he shot pars on six of the next eight holes.”

Krieg anticipates Polaha retaining that top spot for the remainder of the season.

“Andrew has been very solid for us and I do not anticipate anybody catching him,” Krieg stated. “Right now, it is more of a battle for our two and three spots for the remainder of the season.”

Junior Paul Scherrer shot a 47, good for second on the Colts. Sophomore Tucker Nogales shot a 52, freshman Kade Spilsbury a 58 and junior Bernando Varela a 60.

The Colts return to the links on Sept. 20, hosting Tucson schools Sunnyside and Rincon/University at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments