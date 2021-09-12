featured Buena golf places second in three-way match at El Rio Golf Course By Ivan Leonard ivan.leonard@myheraldreview.com Bruce Whetten Author email Sep 12, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. The Buena Colts traveled to El Rio Golf Course in Tucson to face Sunnyside and Nogales Wednesday, Sept. 8, and posted a second-place finsish.Nogales won with a score of 178, Buena had a 197 and Sunnysie placed third at 219.“If you are off the fairway, there is not desert or much water,” Buena coach Eric Krieg said. “One of my goals for this season is to have the team consistently shoot under 200.”Senior Andrew Polaha shot a 40, leading all Buena golfers at El Rio.“He had a rough triple bogey on the first hole but shot very well after that,” Krieg stated. “He had to take a penalty stroke but he shot pars on six of the next eight holes.”Krieg anticipates Polaha retaining that top spot for the remainder of the season.“Andrew has been very solid for us and I do not anticipate anybody catching him,” Krieg stated. “Right now, it is more of a battle for our two and three spots for the remainder of the season.”Junior Paul Scherrer shot a 47, good for second on the Colts. Sophomore Tucker Nogales shot a 52, freshman Kade Spilsbury a 58 and junior Bernando Varela a 60.The Colts return to the links on Sept. 20, hosting Tucson schools Sunnyside and Rincon/University at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club. Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 