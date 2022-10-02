Buena golf plays two matches in three days By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Oct 2, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buena’s High School’s golf team was in action this past week, playing two matches in three days.On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Colts were in Tucson taking on Salpointe Catholic and Canyon Del Oro in a three-way match at Dell Urich Golf Course.Buena placed third, shooting a 192, while CDO shot 161 and Salpointe won the match with a 159.On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Buena faced Tuccson schools Rincon and Sunnyside in a triangular match at El Rio Golf Course.The Colts finished second, shooting a 190, four strokes back of Rincon which shot 186. Sunnyside shot 210 to finish third.Paul Scherrer shot a 43 to lead the Buena golfers. Huntar Herbert had a 45, Michael Ledger a 46, Branden Brown 50, Tucker Nogales 53 and Zachary Chavez 55.On Tuesday Scherrer shot a 46. Nogales and Bernardo Varela each shot 47, Michael Ledger had a 50 and Kade Spilsbury followed with a 58.Buena has three matches left in its regular season. The Colts are on the road Tuesday, Oct. 4, taking on Marana and Tucson Flowing Wells at the Quarry Pines Golf Club in Tucson.On Thursday, Oct. 6, Buena will play its final home match of the season, taking on Tucson schools Catalina Foothills and Sabino at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club in Sierra Vista. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Course Golfer Match Golf Sport Paul Scherrer Sunnyside Rincon Buena Tucson Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 7 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Cannabis dispensary set to open in Sierra Vista on Saturday Douglas sufferers first loss on homecoming Accused Tombstone pedophile targeted boys from broken homes, prosecutors say Douglas native unveils new clothing line at Cochise County Fair Yogi's new studio will concentrate on mind, body, community More parents come forward about harassment at Buena High St. David clinches third straight 1A South Region championship St. Patrick parish to hold annual fall festival Former Buena students cite harassment by male teachers; claim school did little to address complaints Wilson murder retrial concludes with unanimous second-degree murder verdict COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
