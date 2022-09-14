Buena High School’s golf team finished 10th at the Southern Arizona Invitational Tournament that was held at Poston Butte Golf Club in Florence on Friday and Saturday.

Oro Valley’s Ironwood Ridge came away with the team championship over Gilbert Highland by two strokes, 438 to 440. American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North was third with a 463, Vail Cienega was fourth with a 505 and Marana Mountain View fifth with a 516.

