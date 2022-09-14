Buena High School’s golf team finished 10th at the Southern Arizona Invitational Tournament that was held at Poston Butte Golf Club in Florence on Friday and Saturday.
Oro Valley’s Ironwood Ridge came away with the team championship over Gilbert Highland by two strokes, 438 to 440. American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North was third with a 463, Vail Cienega was fourth with a 505 and Marana Mountain View fifth with a 516.
The Colts shot 634.
The tournament format was scheduled for 18 holes Friday and 18 on Saturday. Friday just nine holes were be played after lightning forced everyone off the course after 12-14 holes.
Senior Paul Scherrer led Buena, shooting 48 the first day and 98 the second for a total of 146.
Bernardo Varela shot a 50-108 for a total of 158.
Michael Ledger (52-104—156), Kade Spilsbury (54-105—159) and Jake Rodda (56-117—173) were the other Buena competitors.
Buena coach Eric Krieg said freshman Zachary Chavez missed Friday but shot 117 on Saturday.
“It was a lot of walking for them,” Krieg said. “They were pretty exhausted when it was all over. It was physically challenging; it was pretty hot. I think it was a good experience for them to be able to play in a tournament like this, seeing good competition.”
Krieg is hoping his golfers understand what they need to do to get better and hopefully qualify for state.
“There was an island green hole on No. 17,” Krieg said. “It was very exciting for the kids to play that. Three of our six hit the island green, the other three wound up in the water. It was a fun hole for them to play.”
Buena was in Tucson on Tuesday playing Desert View and Marana at the Fred Enke Golf Course.
Friday and Saturday the Colts are back in Tucson for another 36-hole tournament hosted by Flowing Wells at Silverbell Golf Course.
