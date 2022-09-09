SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys golf team will be playing in the 12-team Southern Arizona Invitational Golf Tournament this weekend, looking to improve after back-to-back matches Tuesday and Wednesday.
This weekend’s tournament is being played at the Poston Butte Golf Course in Florence. The golfers will play 18 holes on Friday and 18 holes on Saturday, which is different from the normal match of nine holes.
“We’re looking forward to the tournament,” Buena coach Eric Krieg said. “Poston Butte is one of the nicer courses in Arizona. They have an island green as a par 3 on No. 17 hole. That will be exciting for them to play a hole like that. We’re looking to play our best and not worry too much about winning it.”
Krieg said golfers will be walking 18 holes with their bags each day, which will take a toll.
“We know it’s going to be hot up there, pretty tough physically but they’re excited for it,” he said. “They’re ready.”
On Wednesday the Colts were in Vail taking on Cienega at the Del Lago Golf Course.
Cienega shot a 156, Buena a 203.
Paul Scherrer and Tucker Nogales each shot 47 to lead Buena. Kade Spilsbury followed with a 54, Michael Ledger shot a 55 and Jake Rodda recorded a 59. Only the top four scores count in regular season matches.
“Del Lago is a pretty tough course,” Krieg said. “There are tee shots where you have to hit it a certain distance or else, you’re in (the) desert. It’s very narrow. It’s a pretty tough course. This will probably be the toughest course we play all year. This course is considered a target-like kind of course.”
On Tuesday Buena met Marana Mountain View at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club. Mountain View shot 164, Buena a 185.
Jackson Drake led Buena with a 43, Scherrer followed with a 44, Spilsbury had a 48, Rodda a 50 and Hunter Herbert shot 58 in his Buena debut.
Krieg said Nogales did not play in Buena’s top five but played with the other Colts golfers and shot an impressive 44, which landed him a spot in the top five.
“He’s been playing the best I’ve seen him play in the three years he’s been in the program,” Krieg said. “This is very encouraging. I’m really proud of him.”
