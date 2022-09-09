Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys golf team will be playing in the 12-team Southern Arizona Invitational Golf Tournament this weekend, looking to improve after back-to-back matches Tuesday and Wednesday.

This weekend’s tournament is being played at the Poston Butte Golf Course in Florence. The golfers will play 18 holes on Friday and 18 holes on Saturday, which is different from the normal match of nine holes.

