SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s boys golf team was back in action Wednesday, Sept. 21, taking on Vail Cienega and Marana in a three-way match at the Pueblo Del Sol Golf Course.
The Colts shot 180, their lowest score in Eric Krieg’s three years as Buena’s golf coach, beating the previous low of 185.
Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat Cienega and Marana, which shot 158 and 169, respectively.
Junior Jackson Drake led Buena with a 40.
Tucker Nogales followed with a 45, Kade Spilsbury shot a 46, Huntar Hurbert a 49 and Jake Rodda a 57.
“(This is) the first time we’ve had four qualifying scores all under 50,” Krieg said.
“They are showing improvement and I am proud of them.”
On Sept. 16-17 the Colts were in Tucson competing in the Flowing Wells tournament.
“First day, we finished in seventh place out of 14 teams,” Krieg said.
“I was really surprised how well we played and ecstatic to be in that position.”
Drake led Buena with an 82. Paul Scherrer shot a 90, Bernardo Varela a 97, Michael Ledger a 98 and Spilsbury a 99.
“Second day, we lost some momentum as Paul woke up sick and couldn’t compete this day,” Krieg said. “We didn’t play as well on the second day but continued to grind and compete. We ended up finishing the tournament in eighth place ahead of Douglas and Nogales, two teams we finished behind earlier in the year.”
On the second day, Drake shot a 88, Varela a 97 and Spilsbury a 101.
Ledger shot 107 and Herbert 109.
Buena has two matches this week on the road. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Colts will be in Tucson taking on Rincon University and Sunnyside in a triangular match at El Rio Golf Course.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Buena squares off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Salpointe at the Del Urich Golf Course in Tucson.
