Buena grad named assistant track coach at GCU

Jeremy Tuttle, right, talks with one of his throwers at a recent practice.

 Grand Canyon University

Buena High School graduate Jeremy Tuttle has joined the Grand Canyon University track and field program as an assistant coach for the throwers, GCU head track coach Tom Flood announced recently.

Tuttle came to Grand Canyon University from Louisiana-Monroe University in Monroe, Louisiana, where he spent the last three years with the Warhawks program and helped send one male and one female thrower to the NCAA East Regionals last year.

