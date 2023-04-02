Buena grad named assistant track coach at GCU

Buena High School graduate Jeremy Tuttle has joined the Grand Canyon University track and field program as an assistant coach for the throwers, GCU head track coach Tom Flood announced recently.
Tuttle came to Grand Canyon University from Louisiana-Monroe University in Monroe, Louisiana, where he spent the last three years with the Warhawks program and helped send one male and one female thrower to the NCAA East Regionals last year.
Tuttle graduated from Buena in 2011 and attended Louisiana State University where he was a thrower from 2012 to 2015. He qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships three times in the javelin and hammer throws. Tuttle ended his career in the top 10 of the Tigers’ record books in three events: fourth in hammer, ninth in javelin and 10th in weight throw.
The Sierra Vista native had coaching stops at Ottawa University in 2018 and Central Arizona College in 2019.
“I am excited about joining the GCU track program,” Tuttle said on the GCU website. “The throws group is a great group, and I am looking forward to continuing their development.”
“I am thrilled with the hiring of Jeremy to my track and field staff,” Flood said. “He is an up-and-coming young coach who is very knowledgeable and has already had a lot of success at ULM. I look forward to watching the continued growth of our throws group and their school record-setting performances under Jeremy’s guidance.”
Tuttle’s parents, Steve Howard and Cindy Pring, are Army veterans living in Sierra Vista.
“I got involved in track coaching a year after I stopped competing for Louisiana State University,” Tuttle said in an email to the Herald/Review. “I initially did coaching as a graduate assistant to get my master’s degree paid for. A year into my GA position I got an opportunity to take over a good throws program at the junior college level, Central Arizona College, and then my career took off with the success of my throwers from CAC.
“I am enjoying my role here at GCU. Moving back to Arizona with my family is exciting and GCU has a great group of throwers that I can continue to develop and build around. I am looking forward to being able to recruit talented Arizona high school track athletes and use my connections with Arizona high school coaches, like Buena’s (assistant) track coach Ashley Weber, who was my throws teammate back at Buena who went to ASU, to continue to grow the sport.”
GCU track is in Austin, Texas, this weekend competing in the Texas Relays.
Tuttle and his throwers are scheduled to compete in the Jim Click Multis at the University of Arizona April 6-7.
