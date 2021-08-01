SIERRA VISTA — Buena graduate Evan Boone won his second national title winning the 2021 Elite National Track Cycling Championships that were held July 15-20 in Trexlertown, PA.
“It’s an event where the best riders in the U.S. come to compete every year,” the Sierra Vista native said in an email. “I race in the Elite category which is basically an open category where you’ll see amateurs to professionals competing in, it’s the top category. There I won the Keirin, which is one of two individual events.
“The Keirin is an event where six riders draft behind a motorcycle for 2.5 laps, and once the motorcycle gets riders up to speed, the motorcycle pulls off the track with 2.5 laps to go and the race begins. The other event is match sprints, where two riders’ starting from a dead stop, race head-to-head to the finish. Riders will hit 45 plus mph during some of these events, all while doing it on a single speed fixed gear bicycle. At Nationals, I won the Keirin and placed second in the match sprints after a close final sprint round.
“Being a national champion is an amazing feeling. I’ve been working nonstop for the past couple years to get to this level, and it has been a big commitment. With COVID canceling the 2020 national championships, I ultimately put two years of work into this single event, so it’s so rewarding to come away with a national title.”
Boone’s parents Tony and Stepahnie, were on hand to watch their son compete at the national event. His older sister Emily, who is currently serving in the U.S. Army, was not able to attend.
Evan won his first national championship in 2018, when as a junior (15-18 year old), he finished first in the sprint race of the USA Cycling Juniors Track Nationals with a time of 11.127 seconds and placed fourth in the keirin and third in the team sprint races.
Boone, 21, describes himself as an Elite track cyclist from Sierra Vista.
“Though I’m not originally from Sierra Vista, my dad was in the military for most of my life, and we moved a lot before settling in Sierra Vista. Whenever people ask where I’m from I still say Sierra Vista, as that’s what still feels like home to me,” he said.
“I moved to Sierra Vista before the start of eighth grade in 2013, and I graduated from BHS in 2018. After high school I moved to Colorado to attend Colorado Mesa University. Though I have come back to Sierra Vista intermittently as my parents still live here. Most recently I trained in SV for a large part of the COVID-19 outbreak. Growing up in Sierra Vista was great, being a part of the BHS Mountain Bike team was a big part of that. Riding mountain bikes and being introduced to several types of cycling played an influential role into where I’m at now. I’ve met great people in Sierra Vista and it’s nice to spend some time here when I have the opportunity.”
Evan states he currently lives in Los Angeles adding he travels frequently for training and racing opportunities.
“Los Angeles has some of the best training opportunities with the only world class track in the U.S. being there,” he said. “Training is the main focus of my time but I’m also a full-time college student online. This year I’m a senior working towards a bachelor’s degree from Colorado Mesa University.
“My training is year-round with not much off season and an average training week for me is around 25 plus hours. The workouts consist of on bike, and in the gym sessions. Though I also have extra activities such as recovery and mobility work. With sprint training especially, the rest and recovery between workouts is almost as important as the workout itself.”
The Buena graduate said riding bikes was something he was just naturally drawn to.
“I think the combination of speed and adrenaline pushed me towards racing,” he said. “I got into BMX racing when I was 8 years old, when we moved to Maryland. I had always loved riding bikes as a kid, so my mom looked around and found a BMX track that was close. We went out to try it and I ended up loving it. I ended up racing BMX for the next seven years from the state to national level.
“Alongside BMX, I started mountain biking right before my freshman year of high school. I started because of the local riding and that BHS had a mountain bike team. I really enjoyed it and raced competitively for all four years. Through that time, I also found road cycling which then helped me find track cycling. After riding with the guys at M&M bike shop, they thought I’d do great on the track, and encouraged me to try it. The summer before my senior year is when I first tried track cycling Although I didn’t start training for track sprinting until the fall of 2018.”
What’s next for the 2018 Buena graduate?
“From here, I’m looking to race some bigger international races,” he said. “I’d love to compete at a Nation’s Cup which are races where countries send many of their best riders to compete at. To go to these races there’s a point system for riders to qualify for them. First you must get points from national championships and other international races to qualify into nations cups. From there, you gain points to qualify into bigger races like World Championships, which then ultimately qualifies you to (the) Olympic games. The Olympics are a dream for me, but it’s one step at a time.”
Evan states a lot of his motivation is intrinsic.
“It’s not really about the medals or jerseys, I just want to see what the best possible version of myself is, and see what I can do,” he said. “Though I do want to be the best whenever I compete, and getting to the world stage to compete against the best in the world is motivating in itself. I just love the competition and racing; it’s been a part of me for most of my life.
“The people who encourage and support me motivate me as well. So many people have helped me in some way, and many people in our community help support me now. Those people in our community are members who support my team directly by supporting the American Sprint Cycling Program. The ASCP is a nonprofit organization who supports American track riders, as there is little support for Elite riders. Many members of our community support this program and you can too on AmericanSCP.com. Even if you can’t support, please follow our social media @AmericanSCP and/or my personal account @evanboone IG and Facebook @EvanBooneAthlete.”
