SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts football team looked to end their losing streak on Friday but there was a kink in the plans.
Scheduled to travel to Tucson to play the Cholla Chargers, Cholla canceled the game on Wednesday.
“Tuesday afternoon was when one of my coaches came up to me and said the game was canceled,” Buena coach Joe Thomas stated. “Cholla was on fall break; they mentioned eligibility and that they did not have the numbers to compete.”
Buena and Cholla are 1-4. Friday’s game was to be the 5A South Region opener for both schools.
“Long story short, Cholla canceled our frosh and JV games at the beginning of the season because they said they had low numbers,” Thomas said. “I heard they only had young guys eligible and I think at that point they should have just played the game. I have been a head coach since 2012 and I would never cancel a varsity game because of a lack of players.”
Buena’s current conference record puts them fourth in the 5A Southern, behind Tucson schools Flowing Wells, Salpointe Catholic and first-place Desert View.
Desert View is 5-1, 0-1 in the 5A South after a 48-0 loss to Salpointe on Friday.
“The region games are important and that game we knew we could get,” Thomas said. “It is frustrating when a 5A school cancels, because for the seniors, they lose a game they cannot get back.”
Last season the Colts played only four games due to COVID-19, going 2-2.
“I could understand COVID-19 last season, which was out of everyone’s control, but to cancel because of low numbers is unacceptable to me,” Thomas said. “If we do not pick up another game it should count as a forfeit with us getting the win because Cholla canceled. It is regional play and our region record matters.”
All was not lost this week.
“The kids actually had a great week of practice, some heard through the grapevine the game was canceled though I did not tell them,” Thomas said.
The Colts attempted to find a last-minute opponent for Friday but were unsuccessful.
“Wednesday, the Sabino athletic director reached out to me and they wanted to play so we said yes and got things organized,” Thomas stated. “We got to practice and he called me back saying that he talked to the football coach and that they could not play the game.
“That bothered me because we exchanged film and our ADs talked, but why would you schedule a game if you did not know your players’ eligibility status?” Thomas asked. “As long as I live, I will coach a lot more football but for some of my seniors, this is their last chance to play before hanging up their cleats for good.”
“We were going to beat Cholla anyway so it should count as a forfeit win,” Thomas said.
Homecoming is Friday, Oct. 22 against Flowing Wells.
“We are going to continue to practice hard and prepare for our next opponent,” Thomas said. “We start regional play against Flowing Wells so we must stay focused and not give up.”
After that, the Colts travel to Tucson to face Salpointe on Friday, Oct. 29.
“Regional play means we have four more chances to turn it around, so the season is not over,” Thomas said. “I told my AD last night that this is a forfeit. If we cannot find another game, and that is not how we want to win games, but we are 1-0 in the region because we were willing to play and they forfeited.”
Buena finishes its season at home on Friday, Nov. 12, against Marana Mountain View. It will be Senior Night for the Colts.
