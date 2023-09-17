Buena High School’s Mountain Bike Club kicked off its season Sept. 9-10 with a race at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff, finishing third out of seven teams that were racing in the South Conference Division 1 race.
Brophy Prep and Xavier College Prep were the winners.
Tombstone High School placed 23rd out of 27 teams in the South Conference Division 2 race which was won by Tucson Salpointe High School.
According to John Healy, one of the coaches on the local team, along with Jen Damato, notable finishes in this race were Andrew Stearns, Drake Huffman and Brendan Mauzy who placed first, second and third in the boys freshmen D1 race; Emily Baran and Addison Ramage, who were second and fifth respectively in the girls freshman race; Barrett Damato, who placed fourth in the boys varsity race; Soren Damato, second in the JV1 D1 race; and Aidan Taylor, second in the JV2 D2 race.
Healy announced this year’s team has been split into two clubs, the high school club which consists of Buena and Tombstone riders, and a middle school club which is called the Sky Island Flyers.
The high school team has 31 riders with 28 from Buena. The middle school team has 15-20 riders.
“There have always been these two divisions, but they have always been under the Colt umbrella,” Healy said. “This year we decided to split them up. It's a new composite team that’s under the Arizona Cycling Association like Buena. We have a specific Buena High School Mountain Bike Club, that’s the Buena Colts. They’re a sanctioned club at Buena High School. We felt it was best to delineate the two.”
The high school and middle school clubs raced at Fort Tuthill.
In the South Conference boys eighth grade race, Dylan Pruett of Sky Island finished second with a 22:04; Matthew Staggs was fourth with a 22:22; Evan Poe was 19th with a 29:15; Jack Isabell, 23rd, 30:04; Noah Muckey, 25th, 30:34; Noah Hodges, 36th, 35:16 and Brent Randolph, 44th, 45:08.
In the South Conference boys seventh grade race Gordon Spitzenpfiel placed 15th in 29:36; Elias Hutchinson, 17th, 30:28; and Zachary Gilfilen, 21st, 31:42.
South Conference boys six grade race Cole Pruett was first, 26:37; Jackson Rodefer, third, 32:07 and Noah Hoehn, fifth, 32:28.
In the South Conference girls eighth grade race Samantha Kartchner placed fourth, 28:02 and Cami Maromey was 12th, 38:25.
The local bike clubs are racing again this weekend in Prescott at Pioneer Park.
The state championships are Nov. 4-5 at Wren Arena on Fort Huachuca.
