SIERRA VISTA — It was a bittersweet match at Pueblo Del Sol on Monday, Oct. 4, as the Colts hosted their season finale against Nogales and Sahuarita.
The Colts golfed a 197, second to Nogales’ 161. Due to Sahuarita fielding only three golfers, it did not register a score.
“Senior Andrew Polaha had his worst round of the season, but other golfers picked up the slack,” Buena coach Erik Krieg said. “We lost, but teamwise we achieved our best score so I was pleased with the outcome. I was pleasantly surprised to find that with the exception of one match, we kept improving our scores relative to the difficulty of the course.”
Junior Paul Scherrer golfed a 47, good for the team lead. Polaha and junior Thomas Nuetzel tied for second by shooting a 49 on Monday.
Nuetzel’s 49 was his best score of the season.
Freshman Kade Spilsbury came in fourth with a 52 while sophomore Tucker Nogales’ 59 rounds out the top five.
“I was happy for Kade and Thomas each having their best rounds on Monday,” Krieg said. “They both stepped up and hit the ball well.”
Krieg also said the Colts improved at playing within itself.
“They are improving their consistency, and it is showing on the scorecard,” Krieg added. “Sometimes they will have a bad round or shot here or there but the team has learned to play within itself.”,
While the Colts lose Polaha to graduation, Buena returns multiple key contributors to next year’s team.
“I am looking forward to them continuing to work on their game and coming back stronger next season,” Krieg said. “I know some participate in other sports, but I hope they continue working when they have the opportunity.”
While some teams have had setbacks due to COVID-19, the Colts thankfully did not lose any players to illness.
“We were fortunate to not lose any players to COVID-19 or quarantine this season,” Krieg said. “I believe we only had one team miss a match this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.”
