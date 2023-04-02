SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts track and field team hosted the Douglas Bulldogs of the 4A Gila Region, the Nogales Apaches of the 5A Sonoran Region, and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A East Region on Wednesday, March 29.
“The athletes from all four schools did a nice job,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “Our kids turned a competitive corner in a positive fashion. I really like our team and see good things in the future for them provided they continue to work and learn.”
Buena won the boys meet with 149 points. Douglas was second with 46.5 points, Tombstone third with 33 and Nogales fourth with 17.5.
Placing first in the field events were shot put, junior Emmanuel Bocharski, Buena, 43-7.5; discus, senior Ben Sanadoval, Douglas, 124-1.5; javelin, junior Zach Montgomery, Tombstone, 109-1; high jump, freshman Jorge Fuentes, Nogales, 5-2; long jump, sophomore Boedy Cox, Buena, 18-0; triple jump, Cox 36-6; pole vault, sophomore Joshua Acosta, Douglas 8-0.
Placing first in the running events (all running events were hand-timed) were 4x100, Buena (freshman Vijay Carrier, senior Tmarje Reid, freshman Jayden Thomas, sophomore Aliaz Dyson), 45.9; 4x400, Buena (junior Mason Carter, senior Jackson Glamann, Thomas, Reid) 3:42.1; 4x800, Buena (junior Gabriel Cummins, sophomore Damien Volgende, junior Benjamin Paige, sophomore Evan Straight), 10:05.8; 110 high hurdles, sophomore Leonidas Johnson, Buena, 19.4; 300 intermediate hurdles, junior Malachi Keller, Tombstone 46.1; 100 , Glamann, Buena, 11.3; 200, Glamann, Buena, 23.4; 400, Carter, Buena 52.9; 800, Cummins, Buena, 2:11.1; 1,600, junior Nick Hiser, Buena, 4:52.8; 3,200, junior Marco Hernandez, Buena 11:28.2
Buena won the girls meet with 99.5 points. Tombstone was second with 64.5, Douglas third with 45, and Nogales fourth with 26.
Placing first in the field events were shot put, junior Ashlynn Lewis, Buena 33-7.5; discus, junior Kamaile Kerr, Buena 67-1; javelin, Kerr, Buena, 103-7; high jump, junior Kimberly Clark, Nogales, 4-8; long jump, sophomore Maria Valenzuela, Nogales 13-9.5; triple jump, senior Rubi Luinstra, Tombstone 31-0.
Placing first in the running events (all running events were hand-timed) were 4x100, Buena (freshman Maeling Jimenez, sophomore Maria McCaa, freshman Zion McLin, sophomore Ryann Brooks), 53.3; 4x400, Buena (McLin, Jimenez, McCaa, Brooks), 4:41.4; 4x800, Douglas (senior Mia Verdugo, sophomore Ana Bojorquez, Pallard, junior Mercedes Rangel), 13:05; 100 hurdles, freshman Madly Wood, Tombstone, 17.9; 300 hurdles, freshman Alexis Hymes, Douglas, 56.3; 100, Brooks, Buena, 12.9; 200, Brooks, Buena, 28.3; 400, freshman Pearl Luinstra, Tombstone, 1:10.5; 800, sophomore Abby Roark, Buena, 2:48.7; 1,600, Roark, Buena, 6:05.4; 3,200, Janessa Oudenhoven, Buena, 14:32.6
Buena, Nogales and Tombstone competed in the Lancer Invitational hosted by Salpointe Catholic on Saturday, April 1, in Tucson; Douglas competed in the Bill Taylor Kiwanis Invitational on Saturday, April 1, in Bisbee.
