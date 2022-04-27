SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School hosted Douglas and Sunnyside in a triangular track and field meet April 20.
It was the Colts’ final home meet of the 2021-22 season.
Buena coach Roger Bristow said a rough scoring of the events minus the javelin, pole vault and high jump had Buena winning the boys’ meet 78-45 over Sunnyside with Douglas finishing third with 33 points.
In the girls’ meet, Buena was first with 71 points, Sunnyside second with 55 and Douglas third with 13.
“We use the Wednesday meets as athletic development/experience for the team’s younger athletes and don’t load up to win the meet,” Bristow said. “The varsity athletes usually do an event or two so they can work on a particular element of that event or do something out of their normal area.
“The athletes basically choose their own events for this one, since it was the last Wednesday meet of the year. They had a lot of fun. We just competed at the Southern Arizona Championships at Mountain View Marana Saturday and may send some kids to the Marana Last Chance on Friday to improve their positions for state.”
In the boys 100-meters at the tri-meet Buena’s Jackson Glamann, Simon-Peter Johnson and Andres Bonilla finished 1-2-3 in times of 11.1, 11.6 and 11.7 seconds respectively.
In the 110 hurdles, Armin Lewis finished second for Buena in 20.2 and Caleb Whitney was fifth in 22.7. Lewis was second in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.9.
In the 1600 Buena came in first and second with Sam Roark winning in 5:00.7 and Marco Hernandez second in 5:12.1.
Buena’s Damian Volgende, Jamarion Ryals and Hernandez placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively in times of 58.1, 58.1 and 58.9.
The Colts swept the top five spots in the 200. Mason Carter was first in 24.4, Andres Bonilla second in 34.5, Johnson third in 24.9 and Alejandro Carranza and Tmarje Reid tied for fourth in 25.0.
Nick Hiser and Sam Roark were first and second in the 3200, posting times of 10:49.5 and 11:06.7.
Maddox Cox placed second in the discus with a throw of 117-6.
In the shot put Will Stemler was first with 50-2, Emmanuel Bocharski third with 39-1, Reid fourth with 38-8 and Shawn Bookman fifth with 38-1.
Justin Garcia was first in the triple jump with a jump of 37-0, Lewis was fourth at 29-9.
Caleb Danielson and Lorenzo Pizano were second and third in the long jump in 18-1 and 18-0.
Buena’s 4x800 relay team of Hernandez, Cummins, Straight and Wilde won in 9:00.9. The 4x100 relay team of Bonilla, Ryals, Reid and Garcia placed third with a time of 47.0 while the Colts other relay team of Danielson, Johnson, Carter and Ramirez was fourth in 47.1.
Buena’s 4x400 relays teams of Danielson, Carlson, Stemler and Garcia and Ramirez, Carter, Johnson and Hullinger placed first and second in 3:49.6 and 3:56.4.
In the girls’ meet, Buena’s Emma Martin and Amaya Alderman were first and second in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.3 and 20.4.
Ryann Brooks and Danielle Thompson were first and second in the 100 meters in 13.1 and 13.5. Brooks also won the 200 in 28.6.
Emma Donohue won the 1600 in 5:56.1, Peyton Day was third in the 400 in 1:15.2 and Emma Martin won the 300-meter hurdles in 57.9.
Donohue and Thompson were first and second in the 800 meters in 2:39.8 and 2:57.8.
Ashlynn Lewis and Marissa Hullinger were 1-2 in the shot put with throws of 30-11 and 29-2 and Lewis was second in the discus with 60-11.
Molly Steemers and Larissa Hernandez were first and second in the long jump in 13-0 and 11-3.
Buena’s 4x100 relay team of Day, Prescott, Hernandez and Brooks won in 53.6. The Colts’ other 4x100 relay team of Stewart, Peterson, Martin and Stemmers was third in 57.7.
Douglas results
In the boys meet Christian Estrada won the 110-meter hurdles in 19.6, Alexys Grijalva was third in 22.2 and Angel Ruiz fourth in 22.5.
Estrada won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.1, Ethian Sosa was third in 51.8, Grijalva fourth in 51.9 and Ruiz fifth in 55.9.
Mario Villalobos was fifth in the 1600 meters in 5:48.7; Geomar Reyes was fourth in the 800 in 2:30.1.
Benjamin Sandoval placed second in the shot put with 39-7½ and third in the discus with 96-10.
Sosa was second in the triple jump with 35-10 and Jose Ocano was third with 33-8.
Douglas’ 4x800 relay team of Reyes, Estrada, Villalobos and Valenzuela came in third in 10:04.3.
The Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay team of Grijalva, Reyes, Brock and Estrada was fourth in 4:01.5.
In the girls meet Belen Soto and Joscelin Morales placed fourth and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 21.5 and 22.6 seconds. Morales was third in the 300-meter hurdles in 1:04.7, Kristella Riley was fourth in 1:04.9 and Ashley Galaz was fifth in 1:05.7.
Ana Sophia Bojorquez was third in the 1600 in 6:54.5. She was also fifth in the 800 in 3:03.8. Julianna Teran placed fifth in the 400 in 1:25.
Kami Gonzalez placed third in the discus with 55-8½ and was fourth in the shot put with 18-9.
Katrina Altamirano was fourth in the long jump with 9-11.
