Buena hosts Marana Friday in home opener

Buena running back Andres Bonilla, breaking a long run last week against Sahuarita, is looking to continue his strong performance in the Colts' home opener against Marana.

 Sahuarita Sun

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

COCHISE COUNTY — Can the Buena Colts knock off the Marana Tigers in their home opener?

Will the St. David Tigers and Willcox Cowboys remain unbeaten?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments