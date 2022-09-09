COCHISE COUNTY — Can the Buena Colts knock off the Marana Tigers in their home opener?
Will the St. David Tigers and Willcox Cowboys remain unbeaten?
Those questions will be answered Friday night in football action around Cochise County.
Douglas, coming off its big win over Bisbee, has a bye this week.
Below is a recap of this week’s upcoming football games.
Marana (1-0) at Buena (1-0)
It wasn’t the prettiest Week One win, but the 1-0 Colts are marching on to their matchup against the Marana Tigers with confidence.
Opening game jitters were evident at the start of the Colts’ contest against Sahuarita last Friday, but Buena bounced back in the second half to outscore Sahuarita 21-0 to win the game 27-9. That game is in the past.
The Colts spent this week with their eyes on the Tigers.
“I don’t think these guys are going to overlook Marana, so they’ll take it a little more seriously,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said.
Thomas and the team know Marana is a true test for the young Buena squad. Marana enters Friday’s game off a road win at Mountain View Marana. Marana threw the ball for 329 yards in its win against Mountain View Marana.
“They are going to want to throw the ball a lot, which is OK,” Thomas said. “Our DBs weren’t tested as much as I’d like against Sahuarita, but they will be on Friday.”
While on paper it seems rather clear what Marana’s offensive plan will be, Buena plans to keep the playbook wide open.
“We want to keep their defense guessing a little bit,” Thomas said. “We’ve got to get a body on a body. So that we can put our backs in position to be successful and move the ball around.”
Andres Bonilla had 111 yards rushing on 16 carries last week and expected to have another big game. It’s not a secret the Tigers defense will have its sights on him.
“They still have to stop him,” Thomas said when asked about his plan for Bonilla. “Once he gets going, he’s hard to stop.”
If the Tigers can keep Bonilla contained, Nash Moore proved last week he’s up for the challenge, whether that’s running the ball or looking downfield for an open receiver. Moore had 108 passing yards and 77 yards rushing against Sahuarita.
The Colts’ defense left little to question. The defensive line had most of the tackles, which is unorthodox for the team, but it did what they had to do.
“On the defensive side we have to be disciplined,” Thomas said. “I like our defensive line against their offensive line.”
The Colts defense will have to be quick to limit the Tigers’ passing game and pressuring the quarterback if the Colts want a chance to win in front of their home crowd.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Loveless stadium. The game will also serve as a salute to service members. Fans are encouraged to wear their red, white or blue Colts gear and special military pricing tickets can be purchased on GoFan.
Benson (2-1) at Bisbee (1-1)
Benson and Bisbee suffered disappointing losses last week.
One of these teams probably will realize a second straight loss Friday night when the teams meet at 7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark.
Benson fell to Willcox 56-25, ending its 10-year hold on the Seney-Lohman trophy, which goes to the winner of the matchup.
Bisbee, meanwhile, hosted rival Douglas in the 152nd meeting for the coveted Copper Pick and lost 10-8, allowing The Pick to remain in Douglas for a second straight year.
“Coming off such an emotional loss, the true test of our team’s resolve will be how we respond against Benson,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “This week our guys have brought energy and focus to practice, but I’m sure Benson has done the same this week. The difference will be with who can dial up the energy again at game time this week and execute better.
“Benson is a well-coached team with some talented players and a winning pedigree. They are scheme sound on both sides of the ball and play hard. It is going to be another battle for us this week for sure, and we have to show up to play four good quarters again this week to have a shot. I think we have a lot of competitors in this group and have no doubt we will show up ready to play.”
The Benson Bobcats have had six days to reflect on their loss to Willcox Cowboys on Sept. 2.
There were some positive takeaways for Benson; for one, it got a little passing game going.
The crowd, and the Cowboys initially, were surprised when the Bobcats offense, led by quarterback Dalton Crocket, put on a series of successful passing assaults.
Crocket, who was atop his section in passing yards after two games, added another 161 passing yards and is now the No. 2 passer in Cochise County behind St. David’s Ryan Gooding. Crockett 29 completions for 415 yards.
The QB’s favorite targets are Aiden Finch (nine receptions, 129 yards) and Kohen Frost (39 yards).
Sequoia Pathway (2-0) at Willcox (2-0)
The Willcox Cowboys return home following their big win over Benson to take on Maricopa Sequoia Pathway in a battle of unbeaten.
In its wins over Goodyear Trivium Prep and Tombstone Sequoia Pathway has an 87-21 scoring advantage.
Thanks to their performances against Benson, WHS senior Ayden Fuentes (383 yards) and junior Cristian Pando (331 yards) are Cochise County’s top rushers. The duo has combined for 13 touchdowns and has proven difficult to stop.
This game could be quite the test for Willcox but playing at home could work in its favor.
“One game at a time,” Cowboys coach Eric Hjalmarson said following the win against the Bobcats.
“You know we got tough games, you know Sequoia Pathway is good, then Morenci is very, very good and Pima, Pima is the real deal, too, so you know, we’re trying. One game at a time. Things are working well right now.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
St. David (3-0) at Duncan (1-2)
What was supposed to have been a close game last week between 2-0 St. David and 2-0 Bagdad turned into a 50-point blowout for St. David as the Tigers rolled 70-20.
While happy with the win, St. David coach Braden Davis saw some things on film the next morning that concern him as the Tigers prepare for a road trip to Duncan.
“We did not play great run defense against Bagdad,” he said. “We forced some turnovers and had others handed right to us, but we did not do as well as we’d hoped at stopping their running game. We will get better in that area. We did a lot of things well defensively, and certainly played hard and aggressive, but gave up too many chunk plays.
“It might seem pessimistic to get too critical of our offense since we scored on every drive except the last one, but we definitely had some miscues, missed assignments and bad play calls that we’ll need to tighten up as we move forward.”
Davis describes Duncan as a formidable opponent that is scrappy, physical and typically plays well at home.
“They have quick running backs, a very fast receiver, and a small, dynamic quarterback who scrambles well to create plays,” Davis said. “He also throws a good ball, and we will have our hands full containing him. We feel like we can win the line of scrimmage and hopefully keep them on their heels. We’re a little banged up and have had some guys out sick, so we’ll need some second unit guys to really step up and play well for us in various roles this week. This is a (1A South) Region game for us, of course, so we must win if we hope to sweep the South again.”
Globe (1-1) at Tombstone (0-2)
After spending two of the first three weeks of the season on the road and having a bye week, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets have their home opener against the Globe Tigers. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Tombstone began the season with a 20-16 loss to Benson, had a bye week, then lost last week to Maricopa Sequoia Pathway 32-14 on the road.
Globe defeated Santa Rita 40-0 in its season opener Aug. 26 but then lost to the American Leadership Academy — Ironwood 32-6 last Friday.
Tombstone’s coaches and players are excited to be playing at home and believe they can pick up their first win of the season.
Valley Union (0-3) at Sells Baboquivari (1-2)
The Valley Union Blue Devils have been struggling under first-year coach Skyler Hill.
In the first three games Valley Union has been outscored 138-0.
Baboquivari beat Fort Thomas 50-6 in its season opener but has dropped two straight, losing to St. David 58-6 and Desert Heights Prep Academy of Phoenix 44-6.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and sports reporters Hector Acuna and Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this article.
