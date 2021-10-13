If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts hosted the Rattler Invitational Saturday, honoring the late Richard “Dick” Haines.
“Haines put in a lot of time and effort for Buena cross country and was kind of an icon in my opinion,” Colts coach Roger Bristow stated. “He was actually the first guy I met when I came to Arizona as I taught at Tombstone while he coached their cross country team.”
Haines was a former Buena High School cross country and track and field coach and educator who passed away in 2019.
“Haines was honest, fair and an all-around good guy,” Bristow said.
Canyon Del Oro placed first in the boys 5k run with 72 points, while Buena’s 74 points put it in second place.
Sebastian Ramsey led all Colts runners, placing eighth in 16:56.6.
Junior Sam Roark was right with Ramsey, placing ninth in 16:56.8.
In the boys run open, Tucson Salpointe Catholic was first with 21 points, Tucson Flowing Wells second with 98 points and Vail Cienega third with 103.
Buena was fifth with 111 points. Sophomore Sam Sieler placed sixth in 19:28.3.
Freshman Evan Straight placed seventh in 19:31.1 while sophomore Andres Diaz was 29th in 21:26.6.
In the girls event, sophomore Emma Donohue was 25th in 22.32.1. Freshman Abby Roark finished 33rd in 23:1.1.
“We have a stretch of three races in a row starting with the Rattler that will really challenge us,” Bristow stated. “Last week we started working on faster drills but physiologically that does not kick in for another couple of weeks.”
After that, Buena travels to Tucson Kennedy Park to face Sunnyside, Pueblo, Palo Verde Magnet and other schools.
To prepare for a rigid October, the Colts have focused on starting a race on a high note.
“We are doing a lot of mental training to prepare the runners,” Bristow said. “We have emphasized starting the race out tougher.”
Representing Tombstone in the Rattler boys event was sophomore Anthony Piro, who placed 53rd with an 18:52.
Freshman Landen Pease was 88th in 21:07.5. Sophomore Cora Lehman was 52nd in the girls run in 24:32.8.
Sophomore Valen Morales was 87th in the boys open run in 27:14.2.
