SIERRA VISTA − The Buena High boys basketball team protected its home court Friday night, defeating the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars 64-50 at Ensign Gymnasium.

Buena (8-6 overall, 1-1 in the 5A Sonoran Region) played with the defensive tenacity that is its trademark. Four of Sahuaro’s (17-4, 4-1 in the 4A Kino Region) first six possessions resulted in turnovers. The Colts led 8-3 at the 4:11 mark of the first quarter and neither team scored again until 2:03 when the Colts pulled ahead 10-3 on an Ah’jzon Sieg layup.

