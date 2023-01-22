SIERRA VISTA − The Buena High boys basketball team protected its home court Friday night, defeating the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars 64-50 at Ensign Gymnasium.
Buena (8-6 overall, 1-1 in the 5A Sonoran Region) played with the defensive tenacity that is its trademark. Four of Sahuaro’s (17-4, 4-1 in the 4A Kino Region) first six possessions resulted in turnovers. The Colts led 8-3 at the 4:11 mark of the first quarter and neither team scored again until 2:03 when the Colts pulled ahead 10-3 on an Ah’jzon Sieg layup.
Late in the quarter Colts center AJ Forrest took control and scored eight points. Forrest finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks and continues to impress head coach Tyler Molesworth with his all-around play.
“He’s the most improved player on the team from last year to this year in my opinion,” Molesworth said. “He’s put in all the work and deserves everything he gets on the court. He played hard offensively and defensively and with his work ethic he’s getting results.”
Sharp-shooting Sieg started the scoring in the second quarter with a 3-pointer, but his backcourt mate Deandre Hawthorne did the bulk of the scoring in the period with nine points. Early in the season he was hesitant to shoot, and Molesworth encouraged him to look for his shot and take it when open.
“He’s starting to look for his shot a little bit more for us and that’s what we need him to do,” Molesworth said about Hawthorne, who leads the team in steals and assists.
Sahuaro played well in a tightly contested second quarter and tied the game 21-21 at the 4:27 mark, then pulled ahead later in the period 29-24 on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Cisco Lamas.
The Cougars made seven 3-pointers and Molesworth said he was frustrated with some of the Colts’ defensive lapses. He let the team know about it during a timeout. The Colts responded and by the end of the quarter enjoyed a 15-point lead.
The third quarter was all Colts, and they steadily increased the lead over the Cougars, with the defining play being a 3-point attempt by Hunter Haymore when he was fouled, then made all three foul shots. Haymore also connected on a 3-pointer from the corner, while playing with his usual hustle that’s become a main part of the Colts’ success.
“He’s unorthodox because he’s a football player, but he gives us a spark off the bench,” Molesworth said. “He’s not selfish and we can rely on him to do what we ask him to do. He does things that some of the other kids aren’t willing to do, and he’s tough and doesn’t shy away from contact.”
The fourth quarter began with Buena holding a 53-38 advantage, then extended the lead to 61-41 midway through the period on an acrobatic layup by Sieg. Molesworth said that’s what he expects from Sieg, who puts in a lot of work in practice to play at a high level.
“He’s just very shifty and he practices that,”he said. “He puts in the time and he’s very quick and very intentional with his movements.”
Sieg leads the team, averaging 15 points per game.
Buena is looking forward to two games on the road before it returns to Ensign Gym for a rematch with conference rival Vail Cienega on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
The Colts are at Tucson Desert View on Monday, Jan. 23 and at Tucson Sabino on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.