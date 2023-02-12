SIERRA VISTA − After trailing by 12 points in the first half the Buena Colts boys basketball team stormed back to defeat Desert Edge of Goodyear 63-61 in a 5A state play-in game Friday night at Ensign Gymnasium.
With the win the Colts advance to the 16-team state tournament where they will face 5A Sonoran Region foe Vail Cienega Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Cienega High School. Buena and Cienega split this past season, each winning on their home court.
The 12th-ranked Colts felt they had the edge on the 27th-ranked Scorpions going into Friday’s game, but Desert Edge had other ideas, and behind a barrage of five 3-point shots buried the Colts in the first quarter to jump out to a 21-13 first-quarter lead.
Buena struggled from the field and also in getting the ball in the paint to senior center AJ Forrest. The lack of offensive execution had Buena coach Tyler Molesworth frustrated.
“I honestly don’t know what my team was thinking tonight,” Molesworth said. “We had a strategy we talked about at practice all week. We try to get AJ the ball to make things happen, but they didn’t do it. Then when we did go inside it was effective — we needed to go through him.”
In the second quarter the Colts began a methodical comeback that started when Forrest hit two foul shots that were quickly followed by a steal and layup by senior guard Deandre Hawthorne to trim the Desert Edge lead to 21-17 at 6:55. But the Scorpions countered with a 3-pointer, and after two fast break layups they were back up back up 29-17 at the 5:50 mark.
Molesworth said he couldn’t quite understand why his team didn’t follow through with their defensive assignments in such an important game.
“We knew that they had good shooters and in the first half we obviously didn’t do what the scouting report said. I told them it’s the playoffs and we need to execute,” Molesworth said.
The Colts made a run behind Forrest and Ah’jzon Sieg, who scored eight and seven points in the quarter respectively and pulled to within 34-31 to close out the first half.
Buena finally managed to tie the game 36-36 at the 5:52 mark of the third quarter, then secured its first lead on a Sieg 3-pointer at 4:47 to make it 41-39. The game continued to be tightly contested, but when the Scorpions were assessed a technical foul and Sieg hit both free throws, the momentum began to swing and the Colts held a tenuous 52-51 lead headed into the final period.
The game hung in the balance for most of the fourth quarter until Forrest nailed a 3-pointer from the corner at the 3:50 mark to put Buena up 58-55. Desert Edge kept fighting and tied the game at 61-61 with just over two minutes remaining. A Forrest layup in the frantic final minutes put Buena up 63-61 to finish the scoring.
Although Hawthorne only scored six points, he had two huge blocked shots in the closing minutes to help Buena.
“Deandre exhausts himself on defense and for the team,” Molesworth said. He does whatever it takes to win on the defensive end. He knew he needed to be big in those moments and he made it happen.”
Forrest paced the Colts with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, Sieg followed with 17 points and Hawthorne added three blocked shots.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
