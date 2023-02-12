SIERRA VISTA − After trailing by 12 points in the first half the Buena Colts boys basketball team stormed back to defeat Desert Edge of Goodyear 63-61 in a 5A state play-in game Friday night at Ensign Gymnasium.

With the win the Colts advance to the 16-team state tournament where they will face 5A Sonoran Region foe Vail Cienega Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Cienega High School. Buena and Cienega split this past season, each winning on their home court.

