Buena rallies to beat Marana Mountain View 47-35 Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 46 min ago

It took a quarter for the Colts to find their footing but at the end of the fourth quarter the home team was victorious by a score of 47-35 Friday.The Colts trailed 22-0 in the second quarter and were down 22-14 at the half.Buena's defense came away with three turnovers in the second half to finish the comeback and seal the win.The No. 30 Colts improve to 5-2 on the season and will be at Tucson High next week.
