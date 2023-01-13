SIERRA VISTA − Looking to get back on track after a tough loss to Vail Cienega, the Buena Colts boys basketball team soundly defeated Tucson Sunnyside 79-55 on Tuesday, putting an end to the Blue Devils’ three-game win streak.

The Colts (5-4 overall, 0-1 5A Sonoran Region) led throughout, and after Ah’jzon Sieg hit his first 3-point shot seconds into the game, the tone for the evening was set.

