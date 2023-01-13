SIERRA VISTA − Looking to get back on track after a tough loss to Vail Cienega, the Buena Colts boys basketball team soundly defeated Tucson Sunnyside 79-55 on Tuesday, putting an end to the Blue Devils’ three-game win streak.
The Colts (5-4 overall, 0-1 5A Sonoran Region) led throughout, and after Ah’jzon Sieg hit his first 3-point shot seconds into the game, the tone for the evening was set.
Sieg did the bulk of the scoring in the first quarter, scoring 10 points, and the Colts led 23-10 going into the second quarter.
Buena continued to extend its lead throughout the second half and Sunnyside (9-11) never got closer than nine points. Center AJ Forrest, who finished with 21 points, had three of his five dunks in the third quarter and the Colts pulled away to a 58-37 advantage at the end of the period.
Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said it was nice to see Forrest play well after struggling in the loss to Cienega.
“He had a tough game against Cienega — he disappeared a little bit,” Molesworth said. “It was a high-pressure situation, high intensity, and I think it got in his head a little bit and caused him not to perform.
“We talked about it after the game, and we put together a plan of what he could potentially do, and it was good to see him go out there and perform and do what he’s supposed to do.”
Hunter Haymore had another strong showing off of the bench. The sixth man scored 10 points and played his usual aggressive defense, chasing down loose balls and grabbing rebounds. Molesworth sees Haymore as a major component of Buena’s success.
“He’s our best shooter percentagewise,” Molesworth said. “And as long as he continues to be smart and patient on the offensive end, fights for rebounds and defends, well, he’ll continue to play and continue to get better. He provides a huge offensive spark for us, and he plays multiple positions.”
The Colts coasted through the fourth quarter and won by 24 points, but Molesworth sees room for improvement if they are to have a successful end to their five-game road trip.
“We try to stress to the kids that they can’t depend on making adjustments during the game,” he said. “One of our biggest issues right now is we continue to make these game-time adjustments, and the kids don’t respond — they continue to play the same way. If we can get them to improve there that will be the biggest key.”
Buena was at Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge on Thursday and will be at Phoenix Brophy Prep on Saturday, Jan 12.
