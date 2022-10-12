After taking place at Buena High School last year due to stadium renovations, the Rattler Invitational cross-country meet was back at Rio Rico High School Saturday, Oct. 8.
Cochise County had just three teams, Benson, Buena and Tombstone, running in which is considered to be a preview of the upcoming sectional races. The sectional meet will be run on the same course Nov. 2.
Nineteen teams and 123 runners ran in the Boys 5K varsity race. Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge came in first with 64 points. Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Rincon/University tied for second with 135, Nogales was fourth with 153, Tucson Salpointe Catholic was fifth with 184 and Buena finished sixth with 187. Benson was 14th with 331 points and Tombstone 17th with 428 points.
Myles Floyd of Tucson’s Pusch Ridge was the overall winner in a time of 16:31.7 seconds. Jorge Trujillo of Rio Rico was second in 17:02.2 and Rincon’s Miika Lagat was third in 17:11.2.
Buena’s Gabe Cummins was Cochise County’s top finisher, placing sixth in 17:25.8. Other Buena runners were Nick Hiser, 10th, 17:38.8; Benjamin Paige, 48th, 19:23.3; Marco Hernandez, 58th, 19:49.7; Evan Straight, 65th, 19:55.8; and Damian Volgende, 67th, 20:10.3.
Joseph Akers led Benson, finishing 24th overall with a time of 18:28.4. He was followed by Ezekiel Crowley, 45th, 19:17.8; Aaric Myatt 51st, 19:32.8; Logan Vance, 98th, 21:37.4; David Souza, 114th, 23:07.5; Benjamin Blalock, 116th, 23:13; and Syric Ramirez, 121st, 24:39.2.
Landen Pease was Tombstone’s top placer, finishing 49th with a time of 19:24.5. Anthony Piro was 57th in 19:44.2; Kenneth Walker, 108th, 22:34.8; Danary Jackson, 103rd, 21:55.2; and Valen Morales, 111th, 22:45.7.
Ten teams and 93 runners competed in the girls 5K varsity race. Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge and Salpointe tied for first with 68 points. Rincon was third with 74. Benson, Buena and Tombstone did not have the required five runners to score team points.
Salpointe’s Alex Montano placed first overall in 20:41.4. Rincon’s Abigail Kurgat was second in 20:56.6.
Benson’s Ella Allred was Cochise County’s top female finisher placing 23rd in 22:47.6. Other Benson runners were Olsen Raleigh, 73rd, 26:09; Liliana Lerblance, 75th, 26:20.3; and Nicole Holbert, 90th, 29.51.
Buena was led by Emma Donohue, who finished 43rd in 23:42.5. Larissa Hernandez was 50th with a time of 24:31.1 and Janessa Oudenhoven, 82nd, 27:25.8.
Tombstone was led by Cora Lehman, who placed 48th in 24:05.3. Elya Wildgen was 60th, 24:51.2.
The boys 5K open race had 98 runners and was won by Joey Schied of Ironwood Ridge who posted a time of 19:43.7.
Buena’s Kaden Ray was 22nd in 21:46.7; Matthew Swiney, 24th, 21:57.8; Caleb Whitney, 34th, 22:21.2; Alex Whipple, 36th, 22:30.0; and Freddy Tapia, 44th, 23:07.8; Joshua Noriega, 66th, 24:47.9; Luke Buckley, 72nd, 26:18.1; Aiden Bristow, 73rd, 26:27.0; and Darius Quezada, 80th, 27:54.4.
Benson was led by Jacob Benz who placed 45th in 23:08. James Leck was 61st in 24:32 and Devon Dube, 78th, 26:55.5.
The 5K girls open race had 54 runners and was won by Lucia Konski of Ironwood Ridge in 24:34.5.
Ashley Pickett was Buena’s lone runner in the race finishing 21st overall in 27:08.8.
Tombstone’s Kashari Baker was 14th overall in 26:07.9. Rachel Thursby finished 24th in 27:40.8.
Buena coach Roger Bristow said due to fall break he was down some runners but those who did run performed well.
“We were looking for some of the younger kids to step up,” he said. “Some did a good job. I am proud of their effort.”
Buena was scheduled to host its final home cross country meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The race was canceled partially due to fall break.
The Colts are scheduled to run in the John Gleeson Cross Country Invite hosted Oct. 15 by Salpointe before concluding their regular season Oct. 22 at the Eye of the Tiger race in Marana.
Benson and Tombstone will run Saturday. Oct. 13, at the 27th Annual Safford Cross Country Invitational hosted by Safford High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.