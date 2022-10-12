After taking place at Buena High School last year due to stadium renovations, the Rattler Invitational cross-country meet was back at Rio Rico High School Saturday, Oct. 8.

Cochise County had just three teams, Benson, Buena and Tombstone, running in which is considered to be a preview of the upcoming sectional races. The sectional meet will be run on the same course Nov. 2.

