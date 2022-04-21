SIERRA VISTA — Austin Cox started his final year at Sierra Vista Buena High school looking forward to senior life and playing football for the Colts.
“It’s been great playing sports here all four years, really fun,” Cox said. “Having a shorter schedule this year, getting out earlier, maybe getting something to eat. It’s been fun.”
Colts’ football coach Joe Thomas was also looking forward to the season and their opening night game against Phoenix Barry Goldwater High. He recognized his starting safety’s potential on the field.
“Free safety Austin Cox, a senior, can come into the box and lay the wood when it is time,” Thomas said in a Sept. 3, 2021, Herald/Review article, just a day before the opening game. “The main thing with Austin is if teams try to threaten us deep, he picks the ball off.”
The game took a downturn for Cox when he fell and injured his left arm in the first quarter, dislocating his elbow, potentially ending his season.
“I was captain of the football team, a very promising season, but it was just all gone.” Cox said. “I got hit in the ankles, I put my arm out to catch myself and I dislocated my elbow. It just folded over me wrong.”
The injury required a month in a cast over the elbow and another month of intense physical therapy.
“This was a tough one, because normally an injury like this would sideline you for the rest of the season,” said Clayton Cox, Austin’s dad, recalling the ordeal. “That wasn’t his goal. He knew it was still a long season, and he just kept asking the doctor, ‘what do I need to do?’ And they worked with him really well.”
According to Clayton Cox, doctors could not guarantee results but believed Austin’s determination and his willingness to work hard would allow him to recover quickly.
“He kept asking them every day, ‘Can I get out there? Can I get out there?’ And the doctors did all the right things and waited until he was healed,” Clayton recalls.
Cox was able to return in time for Buena’s homecoming and played another three games of the 2021 season. The Colts beat Tucson Flowing Wells 31-5 at their homecoming game at Loveless Stadium. Cox scored from 5 yards out, extending Buena’s lead to 14-3.
“I made it back faster than any doctor thought I was going to,” Cox beamed. For the season, on offense he rushed for 180 yards and had six receptions for 48 yards. Defensively, he had 11 tackles and one interception.
“During that injury is really what defined his character,” Clayton Cox said. “He was still captain of the football team; he was still up and down the sidelines. He would be talking to the guys on the sidelines and the guys coming off the field. The young running back, a freshman that obviously replaced him and did a great job this season, I would see Austin on the sidelines coaching him up a little, encouraging him. It said a lot about him.”
Although Cox claims football to be his “main sport,” he’s been around the game of volleyball for years, long before his career at Buena began.
Clayton Cox is a fan of volleyball and played in Sierra Vista’s Grass Volleyball Series, where baby Austin would catch a game or two. The group, which has been around for nearly two decades, hosts games and opportunities for networking with other volleyball players during summer months.
“Volleyball is something I just did, just went out there and played, without that much stress. Then I joined my freshman year and ended up really liking it,” Cox said.
Having made his amazing recovery and with his love for sports undeterred, Cox started his fourth volleyball season for Buena in February.
The boys volleyball program is under the new leadership of coach John Edwards this year.
“I’ve come into it looking forward to the opportunity of giving these guys a shot,” Edwards said. “So, I was looking forward to finding people that we could bring together to help give these guys something to look forward to.”
Edwards is not sure whether he met a young Cox at a grass volleyball game, but as Cox grew older, he played in Black Friday flag football games, a day-after-Thanksgiving tradition with Todd Bradbury as an organizer. It was through Bradbury that Edwards met Austin’s parents, Clayton and Kristie. Bradbury coached Cochise Club Volleyball and is a Buena girls volleyball coach.
Cox is the team’s leader in kills with 103, averaging 2.8 per set. He also leads the team in hitting percentage at .199 and in receptions with 98. He’s racked up 22 aces and has 75 digs so far.
“He has a quiet but obvious presence about him,” Edwards said. “A presence that makes him a natural leader on the court. These younger kids know him either from football or school, but it’s clear they respect him.”
The Colts are 5-7 overall and 0-3 in the 5A Southern Region with five games remaining. The team’s next game is Thursday, April 21, at Vail Cienega.
When he is not participating in sports, Cox enjoys hanging out with his girlfriend, movies and cooking.
After graduation, Austin said he will serve in the National Guard and plans to continue his education at Arizona State University. He’ll take a semester off for bootcamp training in October, return home near the holidays, then start school in January.
Cox has been taking classes at Cochise College to get ahead on his plans to pursue studies in law and business. He is interested in sports law.
The 17-year-old says he’ll miss Buena.
“I’ve always enjoyed school, not only because of sports, but because of friends and teachers here. It’s really a great environment,” he said.
He credits his coaches and teachers with being supportive and for his positive reflections of Buena.
“Mr. (Craig) Hopper, freshman year, Miss (Tara) Floss from student council, and coach Thomas, he’s one of my favorites. Everyone at Buena treats you great,” Austin said. “Miss (Jill) Osterman, my economics teacher this year, she’s one of the nicest ladies.”
“He’s focused,” Clayton Cox said. “Really focused on making his part of the world a little bit better. We’re very proud of him.”
