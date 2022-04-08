SIERRA VISTA — After being shut out the previous three games, the Buena Colts’ bats woke up Tuesday and scored some much-needed runs in a 23-1 rout of the Tucson Amphitheater Panthers at Coppola Field.
Buena got its first run in four games in the bottom of the first when Luke Serna’s double scored Josh Leffelman.
In the bottom of the second, the Colts added six more runs, taking advantage of a couple of Amphi errors and walks. Jon Enright’s two-run triple scored Leffelman and Serna.
In the third inning the Colts sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs off 10 walks, three hits and a fielder’s choice.
After giving up a run to Amphi in the top of the fourth, Buena closed out its scoring with six runs in the bottom half of the inning, capitalizing on a couple of Amphi errors and timely singles by Jordan Allison and Braden Hooper.
David Peterson was the winning pitcher for Buena, pitching all five innings, allowing two hits while walking one and striking out eight.
Buena had 11 hits, 15 walks and 19 RBIs. Cole Godfrey was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Leffelman was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Serna was 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs. Allison was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Brian McClay, 1-for-2, three runs scored and an RBI; and Enright was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
“It was good to get a win,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “Now we have to build on it. There were contributions from all the players today. It was a good team win.”
Buena, 6-14 overall, 0-5 in conference, 0-2 in the 5A Southern Region play, hosted Cienega on Thursday and will host Desert View Tuesday, April 12.
