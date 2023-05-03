Buena’s baseball season comes to an end

Mark Shaefer’s Buena Colts baseball team saw its season come to an end Saturday in a 7-4 loss to the Scottsdale Horizon Huskies in the 5A state playoffs at Horizon High School.
The loss left Shaefer sad and disappointed the season was over.
“I really loved being around these kids,” he said. “The kids I had this year were absolutely incredible. That’s the part that makes me sad. They worked hard every day in practice and today fought back with four runs in the top of the seventh.”
Horizon scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning Saturday, adding one more in the bottom half of the third and two in the bottom of the sixth, taking a 7-0 lead.
Sam Pitts, playing his final game as a Colt, scored Buena’s first run in the top of the seventh when Austin Cushman grounded out to first. Max Pitts, Sam’s brother, then scored on a David Peterson single. Peterson scored on a Joshua Leffelman double. Leffelman scored Buena’s final run of the season on a Thomas Nuetzel single.
Peterson started the game on the mound for Buena, lasting four innings. Braden Hooper threw one-third of an inning in relief before giving way to Max Pitts. The three Buena pitchers allowed Horizon eight hits while walking five and striking out two.
Buena had seven hits Sam and Max Pitts each were 1-for-3 with a run scored, Peterson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Leffelman was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Nuetzel was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Jordan Allison was 1-2.
Buena ends the year 16-12 overall, 7-4 in conference and 4-2 in the 5A Southern Region, second behind Nogales.
The Colts had not been to state since 2018 when they went 1-2, beating Campo Verde before losing to Verrado and Flowing Wells.
“This group was really special,” Shaefer said of his team. “I won’t say they overachieved, but they did continue to get better, better and better every single day. They worked their tails off to do that. I am so proud of them. They deserved to be in state. It’s unfortunate we can’t keep playing and our season is over.”
