VAIL − Buena High’s 2022-23 season ended at Vail Cienega Thursday, Feb. 16, as the Bobcats, down 31-23 at the half, took advantage of the Colts’ cold shooting in the third quarter and went on to a 64-53 win in the first round of the 5A boys state basketball tournament.

Both teams started slow as the first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie. Buena’s Ah’jzon Sieg scored six points and AJ Forrest chipped in five of his team-high 17 points.

