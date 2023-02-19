VAIL − Buena High’s 2022-23 season ended at Vail Cienega Thursday, Feb. 16, as the Bobcats, down 31-23 at the half, took advantage of the Colts’ cold shooting in the third quarter and went on to a 64-53 win in the first round of the 5A boys state basketball tournament.
Both teams started slow as the first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie. Buena’s Ah’jzon Sieg scored six points and AJ Forrest chipped in five of his team-high 17 points.
In the second quarter it was all Buena thanks to Deandre Hawthorne, who suddenly found the range and scored 10 of his 12 points as the Colts rallied to take the eight-point halftime lead.
At that point, Buena coach Tyler Molesworth figured the Colts had finally shaken off their first-quarter jitters.
“Deandre got hot, the shots started to fall and things were looking up,” Molesworth said.
Unfortunately, it all went south in the final 3:47 of the third quarter. After going up 38-29 when Forrest grabbed an offensive rebound and delivered a defiant put-back, the Colts failed to score for the next six minutes until Forrest once again knocked down a field goal to close the gap to 44-40 with 5:36 remaining in the final quarter.
Still, Buena battled. After the Bobcats increased their lead to 46-40, Forrest and Noah Adams hit back-to-back buckets to close within two, but the Bobcats’ Patrick Flores nailed a three-pointer and Cienega led 49-44 with less thanb four minutes to play.
At the 2:50 mark, Forrest picked up his fourth foul, and the Bobcats started knocking down their foul shots. With 1:08 left in the game, Cienega owned a 60-48 advantage.
Forrest fouled out of the game with 53 seconds remaining. Adams, who scored five points, made a lay-in as the final seconds ticked away, and Sieg was then fouled on a 3-point attempt, sinking all three shots for Buena’s final points of the game.
Buena finished the season with a 14-6 overall record, while the Bobcats improved to 21-7 overall and a perfect 10-0 at home.
Cienega heads for Gilbert on Wednesday for second-round action at the state tournament against No. 1-ranked Campo Verde.
The loss was one thing, but Molesworth is sad to see his six seniors go, especially his trio of standouts Hawthorne, Forrest and Sieg, who scored 11 points against the Bobcats.
“It’s always tough to lose our seniors,” he said.
Another senior, Hunter Haymore, contributed five points in the game. Mason Gordon, a junior, completed the Colts’ scoring with a three-pointer in the second quarter.
Cienega’s Mason Tippett led all scorers with 22 points.
