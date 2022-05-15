SIERRA VISTA − Four Buena Colts softball players have been recognized by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Katie Serna and Mariah Cunningham were recognized as members of the 5A Southern Region first team. Maya Arias and Ariella Antemann received second-team honors.
Cunningham was named the 5A Southern Region Offensive Player of the Year. The center fielder had a .607 batting average, scored 32 runs and had 37 hits and 18 RBIs in her 78 plate appearances. She was a threat at the plate with an impressive .627 on-base percentage and struck out only twice in the regular season.
Mariah “feels good” about the recognition. After a summer of travel tournaments, she’s headed to Eastern Arizona College this fall where she plans to play alongside her sister, Cheyenne, who starred at Buena from 2017 through 2021.
She’s been melancholy, hitting the local batting cages a few times a week to stay loose.
“When I knew the year was coming to end, I was feeling sad, Mariah said. “It’s just such a fun program to play in. Coach (Mike) Tamooka, my friends Katie, and Jazminn DeLaCruz are great. I didn’t want to leave.”
Serna, a sophomore, had a .414 batting average, scored 19 runs, had 29 hits and 32 RBIs, and had .481 OBP in her 70 at bats.
Arias, the Colts’ freshman pitcher, had an 8.53 ERA, four wins and 43 strikeouts in 55 innings. In 16 games she had a .381 batting average, scored nine runs and had 26 hits and 18 RBIs in 42 at bats.
In 24 games, the freshman Antemann scored 21 runs and had 23 hits and 17 RBIs in 57 at bats. She also hit four homers, stole three bases, and had an on-base percentage of .545.
The Colts, coached by Tomooka and Shannel Blackshear, were 12-12 overall and placed fourth in the 5A Southern Region with a 3-5 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.