SIERRA VISTA — It was later than anticipated but the Buena Colts and Tucson Sahuaro Cougars took the field Saturday afternoon after stormy weather postponed Friday night’s game. The Colts overcame a slow start to earn their third consecutive win, 29-13.
Buena scored first, off a 41-yard field goal by Ben Marturello four minutes into the game. The Colts’ defense was too much for the Cougars’ offensive line, limiting the visitor’s progression and momentum. Buena held the 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
An 8-yard run into the end zone by Charlie Price gave the Colts a 9-0 lead with 8:44 remaining in the second quarter.
Sahuaro’s offense bailed its defense out with a 32-yard pass play for a touchdown on the ensuing drive. The extra point made the score 9-7 with 4½ minutes left in the first half. The teams went into the halftime break with Buena ahead 9-7.
The Colts regained the momentum early in the second half. Buena forced a Sahuaro fumble on the first drive of the half and took possession at the Sahuaro 30-yard line. Quarterback Nash Moore connected with Adrian Bonilla on a 25-yard pass to put the Colts within striking distance. Price capped the drive with a 4-yard run into the end zone. The point after attempt was no good but the Colts held a 15-7 lead with just less than 11 minutes to play in the third quarter.
Less than two minutes later Buena’s Brayden Hall intercepted a pass. Buena took over at the Cougars’ 33-yard line. Moore punched the ball into the end zone from a yard out for the score and Andres Bonilla ran the ball into the end zone for the two-point conversion.
The Colts took the 23-7 advantage with seven minutes left in the frame.
Maddex Cox joined the turnover frenzy for the Colts with a fumble recovery with 3:08 left in the third quarter. The Colts’ offense failed to capitalize on the ensuing opportunity but led 23-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Sahuaro’s offense slid behind the Colts’ defense for a 58-yard scoring pass play. The Cougars’ two-point attempt failed but cut their deficit to 23-13 with 8:15 left in the game.
Play was paused due to lightning in the area immediately after Sahuaro’s score. The teams returned to the field 30 minutes later to finish the game.
Despite the pause in action, Buena returned to the field with the same confidence it had before the delay. Andres Bonilla returned the kickoff 88 yards for a Buena touchdown. The point after attempt was missed but the home team led 29-13. Sahuaro had one last attempt, but Buena’s Jayden Thomas picked off a pass with 2:02 left in the game to seal the victory.
The Colts improve to 4-1 on the season and look to extend their winning streak Friday when they travel to Vail Cienega for the 5A Southern Region opener for both schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.