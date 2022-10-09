SIERRA VISTA — It was later than anticipated but the Buena Colts and Tucson Sahuaro Cougars took the field Saturday afternoon after stormy weather postponed Friday night’s game. The Colts overcame a slow start to earn their third consecutive win, 29-13.

Buena scored first, off a 41-yard field goal by Ben Marturello four minutes into the game. The Colts’ defense was too much for the Cougars’ offensive line, limiting the visitor’s progression and momentum. Buena held the 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments