SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s Christian Gallagher and boys soccer coach Steve Settle have been named the 5A Sonoran Region Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Gallagher, a freshman, was also awarded first team all-region honors along with seniors Paul Perez, Pedro Torres and Ryan Duggar and junior Connor Mueller.
Seniors Connor Rudsell and Aiden Albertson received second team all-region honors along with junior Kevin Tran and sophomore Andrew Ellison.
Freshman Ethan Girdner received honorable mention honors.
According to statistics on AIA365.com, Gallagher was second on the Colts in scoring with seven goals and second in assists with five.
“Christian is an amazing young man,” Settle said. “I do not think that most of the teams we played realized that he was a freshman. His work ethic and determination were one of the biggest reasons we accomplished what we did this year.
“He loves the game. Christian is not a young man that does a lot of talking on the field. He leads by example and by his actions. He split the season playing in the midfield as well as a central forward or winger. He never questioned the moves and always did what was needed for the team to succeed.
“He forged a great bond with this group of seniors and I really think that bond helped bring all the boys together. I am excited for Christian’s future playing the game he loves. He did a great job for us this year and I know he will continue to grow and build upon his success.”
For the first time the Colts were region champions, finishing 9-5-1 overall, 4-1-1 in the region. The Colts qualified for the 5A state play-in tournament, falling 4-2 to the Phoenix Metro Tech Knights at Loveless Field.
The season record and state playoff berth led Settle to be named 5A Sonoran Region Coach of the Year.
“It is extremely humbling to be named region coach of the year,” he said. “I do not think of it as an award for myself, but it is a reflection of the hard work and dedication put in this year by my team.
“A coach is only as good as the team he has in front of him. This group of young men made my job easy. As good as they were on the field this year they are even more amazing young men off of the field. They are a direct reflection of our community and their families. It was an honor to coach them.”
Buena girls soccer
Six members of the Buena girls soccer team were awarded 5A Sonoran Region honors.
Freshman Paige Goodman took first team honors. Second team honors went to senior Zoe Payano, junior Aaliyah Santa Maria and sophomore Gabriela Trujillo. Honorable mention honors were given to freshmen Jaycie Haymore and Zarra Schmidt.
The Colts finished second in the 5A Sonoran Region with a 2-3-1 record and were 6-8-1 overall.
