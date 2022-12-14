Buena’s General, Fruean win weight classes at Marana Dual By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buena High School wrestlers Aysha General and Toafia Fruean won their respective weight classes at the Marana Duals Dec. 9-10 at Marana High School.Fruean, who wrestles at 285, went 8-0 at Marana, beating Jessie Octovio-Callejo of Rio Rico by decision in the final. Octavio-Callejo was 16-0 going into the championship match with Fruean.General went 9-0 in the girls tournament while Roxanna Martinez placed third in her 145-pound weight class with a 3-2 record.Cory Kaufmann finished fifth at 165 and Nate Angle was sixth at 175. Kauffmann and Angle each were 13-3 at Marana, each having four pins.Buena first year wrestling coach Tim Williams said for his wrestlers to do as well as they did in that tournament with that kind of competition made for a good weekend for Buena wrestling.“I was very happy,” he said. “We ended up having seven brand new freshmen go up with us because of wrestlers we had with injuries or that were out.”He thinks Buena placed 12th out of 30 teams.“It wasn’t so much a good performance as a team but individually we did really well,” he said. “Our strong kids really shined.”Buena wrestling is on a break until after the first of the year.AIA365.com shows Buena’s next match being a tri-meet Jan. 11 at Marana Mountain View.Williams says he’s looking at possibly getting his Colts into an earlier match or tournament.The Colts’ next major scheduled tournament is the Flowing Wells Invitational Jan. 13-14. 