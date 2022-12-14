Buena High School wrestlers Aysha General and Toafia Fruean won their respective weight classes at the Marana Duals Dec. 9-10 at Marana High School.

Fruean, who wrestles at 285, went 8-0 at Marana, beating Jessie Octovio-Callejo of Rio Rico by decision in the final. Octavio-Callejo was 16-0 going into the championship match with Fruean.

