The Buena Colts girls basketball team had their first game of the season, traveling to Marana to take on the Mountain View Mountain Lions of the 5A Southern region on Monday, November 21.
The Colts fell to the Lions in overtime 49-48.
Mountain View led 15-6 in the first quarter, 27-13 at the half and 36-23 at the end of the third.
The Colts, however, outscored the Lions 18-5 in the fourth quarter. In the final play of the quarter, senior Jaden Walker was fouled attempting a 3-point shot; she sank all three free throws to tie the game and put it into overtime.
“We started really slow; because it was our season opener I played a lot with different girls in different rotations just to see what I was most comfortable with for the season,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “I think in the fourth quarter we finally found a really good groove and a really good mix. I’m just super proud of the girls fighting until the end of the game and continuing to push forward even though at one point in the third quarter we were down by 21 points; they never gave up, they fought through it and wanted to win.
“It was a tough start but we finished strong and it gave the girls hope that they are a really good team, that their conditioning has been working, and that they’ll continue to improve through the season. We were outsized and outmatched but it was our quickness and our conditioning that pushed us through to the very end of this game.”
Leading the Colts were Walker, with 22 points that included three 3-pointers; senior Jazlyn Morales with nine points); and sophomore London Richardson with five points. The Colts made four 3-point shots and went 12 for 17 from the free throw line.
The Colts will be inTucson on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to take on the Tucson Badgers of the 6A South region. They will host the Rincon/University Rangers of the 6A South region in their first home game on Thursday, Dec. 1.
