SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s girls tennis team pulled out a hard-fought 5-4 win over Tucson Sabino Thursday while the boys lost on the road at Sabino by the same score.

In the girls match, Geoveva Naz-Aparicio, playing No. 1 singles for the Colts, was a 6-2, 7-5 winner while No. 2 Natalie Rice won 6-4, 6-4.

Buena’s No. 3 and No. 4 players, Chloe Haws and Mallory Hooper, lost 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2, 6-3 respectively.

No. 5 Michelle Moreno-Jimenez won 6-2, 6-1 while No. 6 Evodia Wolters won 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

In doubles, Buena’s No. 1 Bailee Warwick and Nahrin Adams lost their match 8-6. No. 2 Autumn Young and Luisa Tate fell by the same score and No. 3 Amaya Taijeron and Giulia Mora won 8-5.

In the boys match, No. 1 Andy Curtis lost 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 Andrew Polaha lost 6-3, 6-1.

Freshman Jimmy Rice, playing No. 3, won 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; No. 4 Ryan Wilde won 6-0, 6-2; No. 5 Daniel Adams won 6-2, 7-6; and No. 6 Jackson Creech lost 6-3, 7-5.

In doubles, Curtis and Polaha lost 8-1, Wilde and Adams won 8-5 and Rice and Creech lost 8-4.

Buena’s girls, 3-2, have road matches this week on Tuesday at Tucson Rincon and Thursday at Tucson Desert View.

Buena’s boys, also 3-2, have home matches Tuesday against Rincon and Thursday versus Desert View.



