Buena sophomore Natalie Rice volleys to her Marana Mountain View opponent during last week’s home match in Sierra Vista.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA— Buena’s girls tennis team snapped a two-game losing streak and picked up its first win of the season Thursday, beating the Marana Mountain View Mountain Lions 8-1.

Buena went 6-0 in its singles matches as junior Genoveva Naz-Aparicio, playing No. 1, won 7-6, 6-4; sophomore No. 2 Natalie Rice won 6-3, 6-1; junior No. 3 Chloe Haws won 6-3, 6-1; sophomore No. 4 Mallory Hooper won 7-5, 6-3; and freshman No. 5 Michelle Moreno-Jimenez and junior No. 6 Evodia Wolters each won 6-0.

In doubles, Buena’s top doubles team of seniors Bailee Warwick and Nahrin Adams won 9-7.

The Colts’ lone loss of the day came at No. 2 doubles as freshman Autumn Young and junior Luisa Taite were defeated 9-7.

Freshman Amaya Taijeron and senior Guilia Meo won 8-1 in No. 3 doubles.

On Tuesday, March 8, the Colts suffered their second consecutive loss, falling 6-3 to the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars.

Buena’s three wins came in singles where No. 1 Naz-Aparicio won 6-4, 6-2; No. 5 Moreno-Jimenez won 6-1, 5-7, 10-2; and No. 6 Wolters won 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 Rice lost 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 Haws lost 6-3, 6-0; and No. 4 Hooper lost 6-2, 6-2.

Tied at 3-3 going into doubles, Sahuaro won three straight to take the match.

Warwick and Adams were beaten 8-2 in No. 1 doubles, Young and Taite lost 8-3 at No. 2 and Taijeron and Meo fell 8-5 at No. 3.

The Colts, 1-2, are off until Thursday, March 24, when they travel to Douglas.

