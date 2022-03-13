SIERRA VISTA— Buena’s girls tennis team snapped a two-game losing streak and picked up its first win of the season Thursday, beating the Marana Mountain View Mountain Lions 8-1.
Buena went 6-0 in its singles matches as junior Genoveva Naz-Aparicio, playing No. 1, won 7-6, 6-4; sophomore No. 2 Natalie Rice won 6-3, 6-1; junior No. 3 Chloe Haws won 6-3, 6-1; sophomore No. 4 Mallory Hooper won 7-5, 6-3; and freshman No. 5 Michelle Moreno-Jimenez and junior No. 6 Evodia Wolters each won 6-0.
In doubles, Buena’s top doubles team of seniors Bailee Warwick and Nahrin Adams won 9-7.
The Colts’ lone loss of the day came at No. 2 doubles as freshman Autumn Young and junior Luisa Taite were defeated 9-7.
Freshman Amaya Taijeron and senior Guilia Meo won 8-1 in No. 3 doubles.
On Tuesday, March 8, the Colts suffered their second consecutive loss, falling 6-3 to the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars.
Buena’s three wins came in singles where No. 1 Naz-Aparicio won 6-4, 6-2; No. 5 Moreno-Jimenez won 6-1, 5-7, 10-2; and No. 6 Wolters won 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 Rice lost 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 Haws lost 6-3, 6-0; and No. 4 Hooper lost 6-2, 6-2.
Tied at 3-3 going into doubles, Sahuaro won three straight to take the match.
Warwick and Adams were beaten 8-2 in No. 1 doubles, Young and Taite lost 8-3 at No. 2 and Taijeron and Meo fell 8-5 at No. 3.
The Colts, 1-2, are off until Thursday, March 24, when they travel to Douglas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.