SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s Cooper Jones, Jake Smith and coach Tyler Molesworth have been awarded top honors in the 5A Southern Region.
Jones was named Player of the Year, Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year and Molesworth was selected the Coach of the Year after leading Buena to a 21-5 record.
“It is always good being recognized, but I feel like there are a lot of good coaches out there,” Molesworth said.
“I am just focused on winning the state championship at this moment.”
Jones was selected to the 5A Southern All-Region team after averaging 17 points, three rebounds and two assists.
“Cooper is pretty dominant on the offensive end as far as getting to the basket, or shooting from midrange or 3-point range,” Molesworth said. “He was also super-poised throughout the season as he had a few games where he scored over 20 points.”
Jones eclipsed 20 points eight times this season, including 32 points in an 82-70 win over Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge.
“I think he was deserving because he put up points, but we also won games,” Molesworth said.
Smith averaged three steals and a block for the Colts.
“I believe Jake’s effort is what makes him so effective defensively, and he brings it every night,” Molesworth said. “Jake’s attention to detail is amazing as he is tries to stay in front of his man while playing good team defense and collecting rebounds.”
Jones and Smith were named to the first team with Deandre Hawthorne also earning a spot.
“I believe our defense is key to our success,” Smith said. “Our offense is good enough to score consistently so we are hard to stop when we make enough stops.”
Hawthorne averaged 12.6 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Frederick Hyatt made the second team, averaging seven points and three rebounds.
“Everybody was pretty happy being recognized,” Molesworth said. “It was something else we can chalk up to having a great year.”
James Gordon and Erick Jenkins earned honorable mention.
“Having six players get recognized shows you how great of a team we have this year,” Molesworth said.
“The kids mesh well together so it is great to see team ball being recognized.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.