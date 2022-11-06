Buena’s McGuire named 5A Sonoran Defensive Player of the Year

Senior Tess McGuire has been named the 5A Sonoran Region Defensive Player of the Year.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School volleyball senior Tess McGuire was selected the 5A Sonoran Region Defensive Player of the Year last week.

She was also awarded first-team honors along with Schade Smith, Evie Murph, and Jaden Walker.

