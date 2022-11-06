Buena’s McGuire named 5A Sonoran Defensive Player of the Year

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School volleyball senior Tess McGuire was selected the 5A Sonoran Region Defensive Player of the Year last week.
She was also awarded first-team honors along with Schade Smith, Evie Murph, and Jaden Walker.
SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School volleyball senior Tess McGuire was selected the 5A Sonoran Region Defensive Player of the Year last week.
She was also awarded first-team honors along with Schade Smith, Evie Murph, and Jaden Walker.
Kamaile Kerr was awarded second-team honors.
Buena finished second behind Vail Cienega, which lost in the play-in round of the 5A state tournament, in the 5A Sonoran Region this year. The Colts were 8-9 overall, 5-6 in conference and 4-2 in region, both region losses coming to Cienega.
MaxPreps is reporting McGuire played in 58 sets this season, had 176 digs, 309 serve receptions, 33 aces and nine kills.
“I am so proud of our players who made all region teams,” Buena first-year coach Jenn Comolli said. “They all worked hard this season and are so deserving of these honors.
“Tess came to us from an out-of-state 2A school. She made our varsity team as a defensive player. She and I had a conversation at the beginning of the season about my uncertainty with how much playing time she would get.
“I think she took that as a challenge. She came to practice every day, engaged and ready to work. As she gained confidence on the court and with her teammates, she really took control of the back row and changed my mind about her playing time. She became our starting libero about halfway through the season. She is such a fluid passer and anticipates the ball well.
“She became one of our most aggressive servers as well and brought stability to our serve receive and back row defense. Tess is a player who encourages and elevates her teammates. She doesn’t allow negativity to take hold of her when she is playing. If she makes a mistake, she’ll tell her teammates that she will fix it. And she does.
“It takes a special kind of athlete to let go of the mistakes they made and focus on the play at hand. She has been a great example of this for our program. I was so proud of her being named to the all-region first team and especially happy to hear she was voted as the defensive player of the year for our region as well.
“I obviously feel like she deserves both honors, but it is nice to see that other coaches in the region felt the same way.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.