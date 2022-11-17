When the dust settled from the 2022 High School State Biking Championships, Soren Damato found himself atop the Boys Freshman D1 podium. Damato finished the 12.5-mile course in first place.
His twin brother, Barrett, finished third in the Boys JV1 D1 race.
It was a good day for their team, the Buena-Tombstone Mountain Bike Club, which placed third.
The talented twins have been cycling since they were 7 years old, following in the pedals of their brother, Tristan, who began riding for the Arizona Cycling Association when he was in sixth grade. The younger Damatos first cycled for the Mountain Biking Association of Arizona until they reached sixth grade.
The two are 14 years old now, and in their first year at Buena.
Barrett and Soren are the sons of Buena head coach Jennifer Damato. She took the reins of the Colts riders in 2019.
In September of that year, in Flagstaff, a sixth-grade Soren found himself on the podium after a third-place finish in the Sixth-Grade Boys division. Big brother Tristan took first place in the Freshman Boys South Conference that weekend.
“We discovered cycling together when we moved here, and heard about the cycling team, and Tristan, their older brother who is currently a senior, had started with the team,” Jennifer Damato said. “In the spring that’s when we started with the other series, and the younger ones started racing.”
She says anyone who knows them knows how different they are, in personality, somewhat in physique, their talent and spirit. The fraternal twins are very much individual.
“Barret is more of my artistic, musician, singer, he’s done theater shows, and interests along those lines,” his mother says. “He’s trying a lot of different sports, but none he’s ever fallen in love with. He’s enjoyed cycling as long as the family has cycled.”
The coach says he’s not quite as competitive as Soren, who’s more natural on the bike and a natural athlete.
“Barrett must work really hard for his efforts and does,” Jennifer says. “He may have been discouraged by having a gifted brother, but over time he’s emerged determined.”
Jennifer said Barrett came to a point where, “he was, like, ‘I wanna work hard. I wanna be the best. I wanna win races. I wanna just really do my best,’ and so he buckled down with his training and his commitment.”
The coach tells a story about the differences in the twins.
“This year in the first race of the season, in Flagstaff, Barrett, Soren and another rider named Elijah, all three freshmen were four minutes ahead at the finish,” she says. “They blew the other racers off the water. So, I got a message from the league director saying, ‘hey you need to consider petitioning these guys up a category.”
Barrett and Elijah wanted to move up to JV1, and Soren made the decision to stay in the freshman division.
“I mean, for me it’s making it really difficult because they’re longer rides and there’s a lot faster riders,” Barrett says. “They’re older, they’re stronger, and it’s super frustrating with them because it gives me a good challenge, and by racing people that are stronger and faster than me, it makes me a better rider.”
Soren is enjoying his typical freshman year, doing well in school and enjoying biology and his honors level English class.
He’ll be playing basketball for the Colts this year, and then more cycling in the MBAA this spring.
Barrett, like his brother, is happy at Buena, likes his math and English classes, and said, “Yeah, I’d say I’m doing pretty good, I mean, I always stress myself out trying to, like, live up to expectations, because my sister Elina (who attends the University of Arizona) was salutatorian, and she was super smart.
“I mean sometimes it gets pretty rough because I wanna put in lots of time on the bike to train, but I also have schoolwork to do, and I have to balance that with also, like, other things. So, it can be a bit stressful.”
Barrett also enjoys going to church and the church youth groups.
The Damatos won’t be putting away their bikes after the school season ends, they continue to ride.
“Yeah, so, we’ll be doing a few races in the winter and my spring season will be pretty packed. I’ll be doing as many races as I can,” Barrett added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.