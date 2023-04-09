Buena’s Pitts hurls 1-hit shutout at Desert View

Buena's Sam Pitts, who on Friday officially committed to play baseball at Cochise College next year, threw a complete game one-hit shutout against Tucson Desert View Thursday.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Buena High School senior Sam Pitts was in the zone Thursday, April 6, throwing a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out 14 and not allowing a walk in the Colts’ 2-0 5A Sonoran Region win over the Desert View Jaguars in Tucson.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and keeps the Colts, 12-9 overall counting the tournaments, 4-2 in conference, 1-1 in region, in contention for a spot in the 5A state play-in tournament which begins Wednesday, April 26.

