Buena High School senior Sam Pitts was in the zone Thursday, April 6, throwing a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out 14 and not allowing a walk in the Colts’ 2-0 5A Sonoran Region win over the Desert View Jaguars in Tucson.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak and keeps the Colts, 12-9 overall counting the tournaments, 4-2 in conference, 1-1 in region, in contention for a spot in the 5A state play-in tournament which begins Wednesday, April 26.
According to MaxPreps, Pitts is 6-1, has a 2.06 earned run average, has given up 16 runs (11 earned), struck out 52 and walked nine. The shutout was his second complete game shutout this season, the first at home against Douglas.
“That was probably one of the best games I’ve seen Sam pitch since I came back to the team,” Buena coach Mark Shaefer said. “The one hit he gave up was a seeing-eye ground ball, to be honest.
“He did a great job; got ahead of the hitters. He showed a little fatigue in the sixth, but he came back strong in the seventh.”
Desert View’s lone hit was a bloop single in the bottom half of the second and was the only Jaguars’ base runner.
Buena’s first run came in the top of the first when sophomore Austin Cushman doubled to right and Pitts scored on a passed ball.
The Colts added another run in the fourth when Jordan Leffelman tripled and scored when Braden Arons grounded out.
Pitts, who less than 24 hours after this performance made it official that he will be playing for the Cochise College Apaches next season, struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh.
Buena had eight hits. Jose Olivarez was 2-for-2, Leffelman, Cushman and Jordan Allison each were 1-for-2 and Pitts was 1-for-4 with a run scored. David Peterson was 1-for-4.
The Colts have a huge regional game on Tuesday, April 11, at Coppola Field against the Vail Cienega Bobcats, the first meeting of the schools this season. Game time is 4 p.m.
On Thursday, April 13, Buena heads to Nogales for a rematch with the Apaches. who won the earlier meeting at Buena 8-4.
