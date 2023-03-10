SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s Sam Pitts hurled a four-hit shutout at the Douglas Bulldogs Wednesday, leading the Colts to a 10-0 win at Coppola Field.

Pitts, a senior who has committed to play baseball at Cochise College next year, was extremely effective, throwing 73 pitches in six innings, 55 for strikes. He struck out 10 and walked one.

