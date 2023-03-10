SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s Sam Pitts hurled a four-hit shutout at the Douglas Bulldogs Wednesday, leading the Colts to a 10-0 win at Coppola Field.
Pitts, a senior who has committed to play baseball at Cochise College next year, was extremely effective, throwing 73 pitches in six innings, 55 for strikes. He struck out 10 and walked one.
The win over Douglas, which had won two straight, was Buena’s third consecutive victory. It was its first in the three years versus the Bulldogs, the last win being 8-3 in 2019.
According to MaxPreps, Buena leads the overall baseball series with Douglas 12-8.
Going into the Cochise County showdown there was some excitement and anticipation as the Bulldogs were using their top pitcher, senior Adian Rodriguez, who is still being recruited.
Rodrguez lasted just 2⅓ innings, getting tagged for five runs and four hits while walking one and striking out one before being replaced by Sergio Valenzuela and Isaac Ruiz Higuera, who gave up five runs, seven hits, struck out two and walked two.
Following a scoreless first inning Buena got on the board in the bottom of the second when Joshua Leffelman scored on a Nathan Whitworth single and Jose Olivarez, pinch running for Whitworth, scored from third when Thomas Nuetzel hit a sacrifice fly to right field.
Austin Cushman singled in the third and later scored, making the score 3-0. Max Pitts later drove in his brother, Sam. Max Pitts later scored on a Whitworth sacrifice fly, increasing the Colts’ lead to 5-0.
In the bottom of the fifth three straight doubles, a single, an error and a RBI single led to four Buena runs and a 9-0 lead.
The game ended in the bottom of the sixth by the run rule when David Peterson, who had walked to start the inning, scored on a wild pitch.
Cushman was 3-for-4 for Buena, scored a run and had an RBI. Max Pitts was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Whitworth was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Neutzel was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Paul Scherrer and Leffelman each were 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
Isaac Montano was 2-for-2 for Douglas. Benjamin Munguia was 1-for-2 and Diego Rodriguez was 1-for-1.
Douglas coach Fabian Ochoa was disappointed with his team’s performance against Buena.
“They beat us in every way possible,” Ochoa said.
He praised Pitts, saying they expected to see him on the mound.
“We knew he was going to be really good, and he was,” he said. “We faced him two years in a row so we knew what he could do. We just couldn’t get anything going off him. He kept us off balance all afternoon and our guys never could adjust.
“We’re just not good enough and mature enough at this point to adjust to a guy who is going to be playing collegiate ball next year. Our performance today was heartbreaking. This team is a roller coaster of emotions and right now you can probably guess where I’m at.”
Buena coach Mark Schaefer said his team had talked about the three straight losses against Douglas and how they wanted to end that streak.
“It was good getting that win against this team especially at home,” Schaefer said. “Sammy did a great job today. He got ahead early in the AB’s (at bats) and then he was able to use his curveball, which was really good today. His command was where we needed it to be. Our bats took care of stuff, too. We swung the bats well today, stole a few bases. We had a good game today. We played well.”
Buena, 6-3 overall, 1-0 in the 4A conference, will be at Tucson Sahuaro Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
Douglas, 4-3-1 overall, 1-0 in the 4A conference, was at Thatcher Thursday for a non-region showdown with the Eagles.
