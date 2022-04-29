Buena’s Pitts hurls shutout in season finale

MARANA — With no state playoffs to look forward to and playing for nothing more than pride, Buena High School’s Sam Pitts hurled a complete game three-hit shutout at the Marana Mountain View Mountain Lions Tuesday, leading the Colts to a 5-0 win.
Pitts went all seven innings, struck out eight and walked one on just 92 pitches.
“It was a good way to end the year on a win,” Buena coach Mark Schaffer said. “We had some timely hits and played good defense. It was a pleasure working with this group of young men. I am sure the seniors are going to do well in the next chapter of life. The underclass men should be looking forward to next season. I am hoping for a marked improvement over this year.”
Schaffer, who has been coaching Buena baseball since 1991, is three wins shy of 200 as a baseball coach and two wins shy of 300 when counting his baseball, softball and football coaching records.
Three straight Mountain View errors allowed Buena to load the bases in the top of the third. One of those errors allowed Brian McClay to score, giving the Colts a 1-0 lead.
McClay and Curtis Godfrey scored again in the top of the fifth, extending Buena’s lead to 3-0.
TJ Nuetzel tripled in the top of the seventh, scoring Curtis Godfrey, and Joshua Leffelman singled in Nuetzel with the Colts’ final run of the season.
Buena had seven hits, and Schaffer reported Jon Enright stole three bases. Serna was 2-for-3 and had an RBI, Nuetzel was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Leffelman was 1-for-1 with an RBI and Pitts and Austin Monge each were 1-for-2.
Buena finishes 9-17 overall, 3-8 in conference, 2-8 in the 5A Southern Region and ranked 33rd in the AIA365.com 5A poll.
