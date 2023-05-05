sam pitts

An exuberant senior Sam Pitts is amped after driving a solid hit in the first inning he turned into a double during a home game against Higley earlier this season.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Buena High School senior Sam Pitts has been named the 5A Sonoran Region Defensive Player of the Year.

His coach, Mark Shaefer, said Pitts was also the region’s pitcher of the year.

