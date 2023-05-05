Buena High School senior Sam Pitts has been named the 5A Sonoran Region Defensive Player of the Year.
His coach, Mark Shaefer, said Pitts was also the region’s pitcher of the year.
Pitts, who is headed to Douglas next year to play baseball for the Cochise College Apaches, was 7-2 with a winning percentage of .778. He allowed 29 runs, 48 hits, struck out 76 and walked 12. He also hit .363, scored 32 runs, had 13 RBIs, seven doubles and five triples.
Shaefer said he was proud of Pitts, adding he was just as proud of the other players on his team who were awarded first, second and honorable mention honors.
Joining Pitts as a first team all-region honoree is his brother, Max, plus Austin Cushman and David Peterson.
Second team honors went to Nathan Whitworth, Braden Arons and Joshua Leffelman.
Jordan Allison and Thomas Nuetzel were named honorable mention.
In 5A softball, Buena’s Amaya Serrano, Ariella Antemann and Katie Serna were won first team all-region honors.
Jazminn DeLaCruz, Makayla Anderson, Janessa Antemann and Aryanna Garcia received second team honors.
Margaret Flissar, Yanissa Long and Samantha Vanderlinden received honorable mention honors.
Buena baseball made it to the state championship tournament, losing to Scottsdale Horizon, while Buena softball just missed making the 24-team field.
