Mother Nature interrupts Buena’s season opening golf match

Buena's Jake Rodda watches his ball roll into the cup on the first hole Wednesday at Pueblo del Sol Country Club in Sierra Vista.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Buena High School’s boys golf team kicked off its season Wednesday, hosting Marana and Vail Cienega in a triangular match at Pueblo del Sol Country Club.

Buena’s top two golfers, seniors Jack Drake and Tucker Nogales, and their opponents from the two other schools finished their nine holes but Buena’s three remaining golfers, Jake Rodda, Branden Brown and Kade Spilsbury, did not as lightning forced the golfers off the course.

