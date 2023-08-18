Buena High School’s boys golf team kicked off its season Wednesday, hosting Marana and Vail Cienega in a triangular match at Pueblo del Sol Country Club.
Buena’s top two golfers, seniors Jack Drake and Tucker Nogales, and their opponents from the two other schools finished their nine holes but Buena’s three remaining golfers, Jake Rodda, Branden Brown and Kade Spilsbury, did not as lightning forced the golfers off the course.
After an approximately 30-minute wait, the match was resumed only to be interrupted again. The match was then postponed to a later date.
Eric Krieg, beginning his fourth year as Buena’s golf coach, said when play is resumed all matches will start from the beginning.
Krieg says he has 10 golfers out this season, with Drake and Nogales the lone seniors. Rodda, Brown, Spilsbury, Hunter Herbert, Kai Irlmeier and Leonidas Johnson are juniors. Zachary Chavez is the lone sophomore and Teagan Spilsbury, Kade’s younger brother, is the lone freshman.
“Anywhere from the second player to the eighth player on our team, that could switch from match to match because they are all pretty much even within that range,” Krieg said. “In my four years of coaching here this is my deepest team from top to bottom.”
He believes Drake has a good chance to qualify for the state tournament.
“These are a great group of kids to be around,” Krieg said. “I’m looking forward to watching them play this year.”
Buena is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday, Aug. 23, hosting Douglas and Nogales in a triangular match at Pueblo del Sol at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.