Buena's soccer matches rescheduled By Staff Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago

Monday's storm forced the rescheduling of Buena High School's soccer matches with Tucson Mica Mountain.

According to Buena Athletic Director Cole Colvin, both matches have been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.

The Buena boys will be in Tucson for their match while the Buena girls will be at home at Loveless Stadium.

Thursday's matches will be Buena's final matches until 2023 when the Colts return to play Jan. 4 against Douglas.
