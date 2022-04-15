buena girls tennis 1

Buena junior Genoveva Naz-Aparilio prepares to return a serve at a home match earlier this season.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys and girls tennis teams suffered back-to-back losses to Marana and Pusch Ridge.

On Wednesday, the Buena girls were shut out 9-0 by Pusch Ridge while the Buena boys fell 7-2.

On Tuesday, April 12, both Buena squads were beaten 8-1 by Marana.

In the boys match with Pusch Ridge, Buena’s Ryan Wilde and Daniel Adams were the lone winners of the afternoon, each winning their respective singles matches 6-3, 6-2 for Wilde and 6-1, 6-3 for Adams.

Buena No. 1 Andy Curtis lost 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 Andrew Polaha lost 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 freshman Jimmy Rice lost 6-3, 6-2 and No. 6 Jackson Creech lost 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Curtis/Polaha lost 8-3, Wilde/Adams lost 8-1 and Rice/Creech fell 8-7.

In the girls match, Colts No. 1 Geoveva Naz-Aparicio was swept 6-0, 6-0 as was No. 2 Natalie Rice. No. 3 Chloe Haws lost 6-1, 6-0, No. 4 Mallory Hooper 6-1, 6-3, No. 5 Michelle Moreno-Jimenez lost 6-1, 6-3 and No. 6 Evodia Wolters fell 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles, Rice/Haws lost 8-0, Bailee Warwick and Nahrin Adams lost 8-2 and Autumn Young and Luisa Tate fell 8-2.

Against Marana Moreno-Jimenez was the lone winner for the girls, winning her singles match 7-9, 6-0, 1-0 while the boys; lone win came in No. 3 doubles as Rice and Creech prevailed 8-2.

In other singles matches Curtis lost 6-2, 6-1; Polaha fell 6-3, 6-1; Rice lost 6-1, 6-2; Wilde lost 6-3, 6-1; Adams fell 6-0, 3-6, 1-0; and Creech lost 6-3, 7-6.

In doubles, Polaha/Curtis lost 8-3 and Wilde/Adams fell 8-4.

In girls doubles, Adams/Warick, Young/Taite and Taijeron/Giulia Meo lost by scores of 8-1, 8-2 and 2-0 respectively.

In singles, Naz-Aparicio lost 6-1, 6-0; Rice lost 6-2, 6-0; Haws and Hooper each lost 6-0, 6-0; and Wolters fell 6-3, 6-1.

Buena closes out its regular season April 19 with a match against Tucson Sunnyside. The boys will be at Sunnyside while the girls will be at home against the Blue Devils.



