SIERRA VISTA − The Buena High boys basketball team won Wednesday’s 5A Sonoran Region game 69-36 against Nogales at Ensign Gymnasium, allowing it to get back on track after losing to Phoenix Brophy College Prep 57-42 in a previous contest.
The Colts (7-5, 1-1 in the 5A Sonoran) beat Nogales (7-11, 0-1 in the 5A Sonoran) by 33 points, but the first few minutes of the first quarter actually belonged to the Apaches as they opened the scoring with two 3-pointers while Buena missed its first six shots from the field. The 6-0 lead for Nogales was short lived, however, and Buena went on a 16-0 run that created an 18-8 advantage by the end of the period.
Aggressive defense was the key for Buena, and guards Deandre Hawthorne and Ah’jzon Sieg harassed Nogales into committing a series of turnovers leading to fast-break layups for the Colts.
The Colts continued to dominate Nogales in the second quarter and pulled out to a 32-12 advantage after a Sieg steal and assist to Hawthorne for a layup at the 2:52 mark. Nogales scored the final six points of the quarter, but the Colts had a comfortable 37-18 lead at halftime.
Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said he told his team to not let up and to use the big lead to learn how to stay focused.
“We have goals and we’re trying to develop good habits,” he said. “I told them to keep their foot on the gas because I don’t care what the score is. We’ve still got to do what we always try to do, which is execute and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”
With such a large lead, the reserve players saw action and Molesworth said they need to see playing time to stay sharp and help the team as the season progresses.
“As long as they show promise and show results, I’ll play anybody that gives me results,” he said. “As long as I can count on them to not make mistakes and turn the ball over and give us good defense, rebound and take good shots, I’ll put them in the game. We’ll rely on them the rest of the season to give our starters a break when we can so we’ll all be ready for the playoffs.”
Nogales played hard in the third quarter but never got closer than 15 points. Buena’s AJ Forrest made sure of that and scored eight points, six on powerful dunks that snuffed out any hope for the Apaches to mount a comeback.
“It’s good to see him attack the rim and go for it,” Molesworth said about the 6-foot-7, 225-pound center. “Last year he really didn’t look for it, but now he’s really showing up.”
With Buena ahead 63-33, the fourth quarter was played with a running clock. The period flew by and Buena cruised to the victory.
Despite the lopsided victory Molesworth said they will use it as motivation moving forward and preparing for their next home game Friday against Tucson Sahuaro at 7 p.m.
Forrest paced the Colts with 19 points, Sieg scored 18 and Hawthorne added 12 points and four steals.
