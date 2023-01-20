SIERRA VISTA − The Buena High boys basketball team won Wednesday’s 5A Sonoran Region game 69-36 against Nogales at Ensign Gymnasium, allowing it to get back on track after losing to Phoenix Brophy College Prep 57-42 in a previous contest.

The Colts (7-5, 1-1 in the 5A Sonoran) beat Nogales (7-11, 0-1 in the 5A Sonoran) by 33 points, but the first few minutes of the first quarter actually belonged to the Apaches as they opened the scoring with two 3-pointers while Buena missed its first six shots from the field. The 6-0 lead for Nogales was short lived, however, and Buena went on a 16-0 run that created an 18-8 advantage by the end of the period.

