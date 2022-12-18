SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams were back in action Thursday, Dec. 15 hosting Mica Mountain at Loveless Field.

The Buena girls won their match 3-2 while the Buena boys, who were originally scheduled to be on the road in Tucson on Thursday found out 48 hours prior to the match, their home opener this season would be this match instead of the one originally scheduled for Jan. 4 when Douglas comes to Sierra Vista, won 2-0.

