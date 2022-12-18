SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams were back in action Thursday, Dec. 15 hosting Mica Mountain at Loveless Field.
The Buena girls won their match 3-2 while the Buena boys, who were originally scheduled to be on the road in Tucson on Thursday found out 48 hours prior to the match, their home opener this season would be this match instead of the one originally scheduled for Jan. 4 when Douglas comes to Sierra Vista, won 2-0.
In the girls’ match, sophomore Kyla King’s goal eight minutes into the match gave Buena a 1-0 lead.
According to Buena’s soccer coach William Maxwell, Paige Goodman worked hard in the midfield trying to get the ball forward. A cross pass from Aubrey Travis to King led to the goal giving Buena the early lead.
Mica Mountain tied the match 10 minutes later and then took a 2-1 lead, several minutes later as the goal sailed just over the head and outstretched hands of Buena goalie Isabella Hollin.
“During the halftime break the team rallied together, drawing motivation from out of the blue,” Coach Max said. “The second half the team came out on fire and were challenging more for the ball. Their passing was on point, and they maintained possession in the opposition’s half most of the time. We tied up the game when Aliyah Santa Maria made a cross from the left side allowing Gabriele Trujillo the opportunity to find the back of the net.”
With time winding down and the score tied, Goodman made her moves dribbling the ball through the Mica Mountain players allowing her to get a shot off.
“The keeper managed to deflect the ball away, but Kyla was on it with a shot into the goal giving Buena a 3-2 lead,” Maxwell said adding Buena had 24 shots in the match, 13 of which were on goal.
Hollin had five shots on her, he said.
“It was heart-lifting to see the team getting (the) win (Thursday),” Maxwell said. “The game started out a little slow with both teams battling back and forth to move the ball into the opposition’s half. Mica Mountain is a well-coached team, leading me to make a few minor adjustments early in the game.”
Buena’s girls, 2-2-1 overall, are now off until Jan. 4 when they will head to Douglas for a 6 p.m. match with the Bulldogs.
“We will continue to prepare as we look forward to playing against Douglas in January,” Coach Max said. “I have coached several of the girls on the Douglas team (in travel soccer), so I know we have a challenge in front of us.”
In the boys’ match Kevin Tran’s goal off a penalty kick gave Buena a 1-0 lead at the half.
Aiden Albertson’s goal in the second half increased the Colts lead to 2-0.
Buena’s boys, 2-3 overall, will host the Douglas Bulldogs on Jan. 4.
