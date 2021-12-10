SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts boys soccer team opened its season Dec. 7, falling 1-0 in overtime to the Douglas Bulldogs at Loveless Stadium.
It was a hard-fought match.
“Douglas is a great first test for us because they are traditionally a strong program,” Buena coach Steve Settle said.
The Colts defense made it tough for the Bulldogs, but Douglas was able to score three minutes into overtime when Francisco Gim got a shot past the Buena goalie.
“I really liked our boys’ energy, I was worried we would not match Douglas’ intensity, but they came ready to play,” Settle said. “I was proud of the team’s energy from start to finish.”
Buena had its chances, but was unable to find the back of the net.
“We had some opportunities, but I think the team had a lot of first-game nerves going on,” Settle said.
Victor Ramos, who was coaching his first conference game as head coach of the Bulldogs, said it was a very good match against Buena that had a high level of intensity and every ball was disputed at 100%.
“We were very consistent in all the lines and created some good opportunities to score during regular time but we failed to do it,” Ramos said. “In the second part of the overtime, Gim was able to score a header out of an assist from Paulino Ramon. Our goalie, Axel Cantua, had four very good saves. Everyone had a very good game, but Luis Carrasco had an outstanding game.”
When asked how it felt getting his first win, Ramos said, “It always feels good to get a win and especially seeing all the players playing with a lot of heart. Buena is always a tough opponent, and they have a very supportive crowd. We all were very happy to get the win after 100 minutes of a very intense soccer match.”
Buena spent Wednesday studying film from the Douglas loss.
“On tape we had a lot more scoring chances than Douglas did in the final third, but we did not capitalize,” Settle said. “We could have taken an extra touch or made an extra pass so hopefully we are more composed moving forward.”
The coach singled out Buena’s backline for its performance.
“I thought they played extremely well, the combination of Ian Lyle and Paul Perez was very strong and consistent,” Settle said. “They made a few headers and were able to close space very well.”
The Colts returned to the field Thursday, Dec. 9, at Marana Mountain View. Douglas hosted the Nogales Apaches.
“We need to make better decisions and not rush into a shot,” Settle said. “I think with it being the first game, the kids were moving too quickly at times in the offensive third.”
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.