Buena High School’s boys and girls soccer teams both lost to Tucson Sunnyside High Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Buena boys were shut out 3-0 at Sunnyside while the Buena girls fell 11-3 tat Buena High School.
Buena High School’s boys and girls soccer teams both lost to Tucson Sunnyside High Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Buena boys were shut out 3-0 at Sunnyside while the Buena girls fell 11-3 tat Buena High School.
“(Tuesday’s) game did not quite go as we expected,” Buena girls coach Bill Maxwell said. “We all know the history of the games between Buena and Sunnyside, as we are normally the underdogs going into the game. Right off the whistle, Sunnyside attacked our defensive line with tremendous speed. They have a couple of GA (Girls Academy) players that literally dominated the first portion of the game.
“Our defensive line did an incredible job at trying to shut down the attack by catching the speedsters offside on multiple occasions. Aliyah Santa Maria and Zarra Schmidt worked collectively with their outside backs to slow down the pressure on our goalkeeper, Isabella Hollin.”
Maxwell said Sunnyside sank a few goals within the first few minutes of the match, but the Colts continued to rally in order to create chances to attack.
“Our first goal came from an incredible drive by Gabriela Trujillo receiving a ball from the attacking mid and managing to infiltrate the strong Sunnyside defense,” Maxwell said. “Due to the outstanding sportsmanship of the Sunnyside coach (Joshua Burton), the Colts were able to continue developing drives toward the Sunnyside half. However, the faster players on the Sunnyside team continued to be first to the ball and transitioned back into the attack. Several more goals continued as the Sunnyside team pushed with their attack.”
Buena put two more goals into the net, one by Aubrey Travis and the other by Trujillo, which was assisted by Kyla King
“The score reflects the incredible drive by the Sunnyside team, but the Colts will keep their spirits high and continue to improve throughout the season,” Maxwell said.
Both Buena teams are back in action Monday, Dec. 12. Buena’s girls will host Tucson Mica Mountain while the Buena boys will be at Mica Mountain. Both matches start at 6 p.m. They will be the final match until the new year when Buena faces Douglas on Jan. 4.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.