SIERRA VISTA — December is here, which means it is soccer season in Sierra Vista.
The Buena Colts boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday, Dec. 7, against Douglas at Loveless Stadium. Results were not available at press time.
“Douglas is a great first test for us because they are traditionally a strong program,” Buena coach Steve Settle said. “Douglas has had Buena’s number over the last five or six years so we are excited to see how we fare against them.”
Buena is coming off its tryout period and ia ready to start the year.
“We had excellent numbers this year at tryouts, so due to the increase in numbers from last year we can field a third team,” said Settle, who in his second season.
Due to the numbers, Buena extended its tryouts for a few more days.
“Another team affords us a better look at the large group of players we currently have,” Settle said. “A lot of boys came out this year so hopefully they keep up the great effort.”
Last year, Buena went 2-6 in the regular season and 2-2 in conference play.
Buena ended the year ranked 29th in the Class 5A state soccer rankings.
Due to COVID-19, the Colts started their regular season in February rather than December.
With Buena’s season lasting Feb. 18 to March 4, the Colts had to endure a stretch of three games in three days at one point.
“After last season, a successful year for me would be the growth of our players on and off the field,” Settle said. “As a program, everything we do is geared towards qualifying to state and to do that we must compete with the teams in the region.”
The Colts look toward a more stable regular season.
“Soccer is a great sport and if they can come together through passing and defense, they are even better as a team,” Settle said.
Buena spent its offseason conditioning and weight training.
“We had weight lifting in September and October in anticipation of the season,” Settle said. “My favorite aspect of coaching is bringing guys together as a unit.”
The Colts plan on utilizing the 4-3-3 system.
“We implemented this towards the end of last season, and the boys are really comfortable in it,” Settle said. “It gives them the confidence that they know where their teammates are while off the ball.”
Settle explained that this system gives players a lot of space and playmaking opportunities.
“Our outside defenders will have chances on the touchline along with our wingers up top,” he said.
Buena must replace nine seniors, including captains Pablo Torres, Kris Gentry and Michael Conroy.
“Kieran Baltnis is a forward we expect a lot of as he had a really good offseason,” Settle said. “He is playing with a lot of confidence on the ball.”
Buena returns junior Paul Perez, a defender who made the all-region second team last season.
“Paul is our starting center back, and he is really coming into his own with his decision making and confidence,” Settle said. “That makes a huge difference for everything we do in the middle and offensive third of the game.”
Fullback Jacob Falcon returns for his junior season, and Aidan Albertson returns at left wing.
In Friday’s edition, check the Herald/Review for a story and photos from the Colts’ season opener.
