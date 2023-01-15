Buena soccer records another shutout

Buena's Eric Martinez fights off Cholla players as he moves the ball upfield Thursday night at Loveless Field.  

 Marithza Diaz Herald/Review

SIERRA VISTA − The Buena High School boys soccer team extended its winning streak to three matches with a 4-0 win over the Tucson Cholla Chargers on Thursday at Loveless Field.

The shutout was Buena’s second straight and fourth this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments