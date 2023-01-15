Buena soccer records another shutout

SIERRA VISTA − The Buena High School boys soccer team extended its winning streak to three matches with a 4-0 win over the Tucson Cholla Chargers on Thursday at Loveless Field.
The shutout was Buena’s second straight and fourth this season.
According to reports from the match Buena struggled to control the first half until the 32nd minute when junior Conner Mueller gently popped up a near-post pass from senior Aidan Albertson’s low corner kick and then lofted a shot over a defender and the goalkeeper from about 10 yards out.
The Colts went into halftime with a 1-0 lead and having not given up a Cholla shot.
Buena played with determination on offense in the second half, creating about 20 chances on goal.
In the 49th minute, junior Kevin Tran was awarded a penalty kick after he was pushed over by a Cholla defender at the top of the 18-yard box. Tran scored with a kick to the right side of the goal.
Four minutes later, Buena earned another penalty kick after a Cholla player was called for a handball. Albertson scored that penalty shot with a hard-hit shot to the left side of the goal making the score 3-0.
Buena’s final goal came from the run of play in the 69th minute when junior Eric Martinez collected a lofted ball at the top of the 18-yard box, weaved his way through a couple of Cholla defenders and made a pass into the left side of the goal giving the Colts a 4-0 lead.
The Buena boys, 5-4 overall, 4-0 in conference, had dropped from 14th to 15th out of 47 teams in the state 5A’s rankings.
The Colts kick off 5A Sonoran Region play this week beginning on Tuesday with a home match against 20th-ranked Nogales followed by a road match at 29th-ranked Desert View on Thursday, Jan. 19.
