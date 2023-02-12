SIERRA VISTA − It was not the finish they wanted.
The Buena Colts boys soccer team, champions of the 5A Sonoran Region, stumbled Thursday night in a state play-in match against Phoenix Metro Tech Knights, falling 4-2 at Loveless Field.
According to reports from the match, Metro Tech used stifling defense and timely goals to end the Colts’ season.
The Knights scored the first half’s only goal in the 14th minute when one of their forwards lofted the ball over the Buena defense and into the net.
Buena struggled to find consistent play in the first half, with its offense, which scored 13 goals in its last three regular season games, being held to only three shots.
The Knights extended their lead just two minutes into the second half with a finish in the 6-yard box, taking a 2-0 lead.
Buena came back three minutes later when senior Aidan Albertson played a through ball to freshman Christian Gallagher, who coolly passed the ball into the net from about 20 yards out, cutting Metro Tech’s lead to 2-1.
Gallagher got a chance to tie the match on a breakaway, but his shot went wide of the goal.
Metro Tech scored again in the 55th minute when Buena defenders, desperately trying to stop a breakaway, were unable to stop a lightly hit shot from rolling over the goal line.
The Knights extended their lead to 4-1 in the 77th minute with a low shot just outside the 6-yard box.
A minute later, the Colts showed they were not giving up. Junior midfielder Conner Mueller nudged a pass to Albertson at the top of the 18-yard box.
Albertson quickly drove to the goal and finished his shot to make it 4-2.
Buena finishes the season 9-6-1 overall.
