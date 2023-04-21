After losing to Tucson Desert View 14-7 on Thursday, April 6, the Buena Colts softball team extracted a measure of revenge with an 18-8 six-inning 10-run-rule win over the Jaguars Tuesday at Buena High School.
The win helped the Colts send their lone senior, Janessa Antemann, out with a win on Senior Day in Buena’s last home game of the season.
Jazminn DeLaCruz’s single in the bottom of the first scored Ariella Antemann, allowing Buena to tie the game at 1-1.
The Colts blew the game open in the second inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs on eight hits. Makayla Anderson smacked a two-run home run and DeLaCruz and Ariella Antemann each had RBI doubles.
After giving up a run to Desert View in the top of the third the Colts responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 13-2 lead. The four runs came via Aryanna Garcia’s bases-loaded grand slam over the center field fence.
Rylee Haymore’s solo home run in the fourth extended Buena’s lead to 14-2.
Desert View found some momentum in the top of the fifth and scored six runs on two hits, four walks and a hit batter, narrowing the Colts’ lead to 14-8.
Janessa Antemann’s two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth made the score 16-8 and it was her ground ball with one out in the bottom of the sixth that was played into an error and allowed Katie Serna to score the final run the Colts needed to lead 18-8, ending the game on the 10-run rule.
Samantha Vanderlinden pitched 6⅓ innings for Buena, allowing six hits and walking six. Serna threw briefly in relief and allowed five runs off one hit while walking three.
Buena had 20 hits and 17 RBIs. Aryanna Garcia was 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a single and had five RBIs. DeLaCruz and Anderson each were 4-for-4 with DeLaCruz scoring three runs and having two RBIs and Anderson scoring two runs and two RBIs. Ariella Antemann was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Serano 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Amaya Serrano was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Haymore 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Margaret Flissar 1-for-2 with a run scored and Janessa Antemann 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Yanissa Long 1-for-3 with a run scored
Buena concludes its regular season Friday at Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.