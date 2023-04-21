buena sftball

Buena sophomore shortstop Ariella Antemann is ready to tag out a Desert View baserunner in the season’s final home game.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

After losing to Tucson Desert View 14-7 on Thursday, April 6, the Buena Colts softball team extracted a measure of revenge with an 18-8 six-inning 10-run-rule win over the Jaguars Tuesday at Buena High School.

The win helped the Colts send their lone senior, Janessa Antemann, out with a win on Senior Day in Buena’s last home game of the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments