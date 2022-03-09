DOUGLAS — The Buena High School softball team used an 11-run seventh-inning rally to break a 5-5 tie and beat the Douglas Bulldogs 16-5 Monday.
Ariana Villalobos scored Douglas’ first run of the game in the bottom of the second, scoring on Lucia Pedroza’s grounder. Buena tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third when Aryanna Garcia singled, scoring Ciyanna Mohamed, who was running for Jasmine De La Cruz.
The Colts added two more runs when Katie Serna singled, scoring Mariah Cunningham and Garcia. Maya Arias followed with a two-run home run to left field giving Buena a 5-1 lead.
The Bulldogs rallied to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth as Janelle Escarcega, Hailey Barco, Estevannie Rojas and Villalobos all scored.
Buena sent 16 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh and took advantage of 11 hits. De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Arias followed with a two-run bomb to center field, giving the Colts a 16-5 lead.
Arias and Kehasbah Gaussoin pitched for Buena, combining to allow Douglas five runs and five hits while striking out seven.
Annalina Rojas pitched the entire game for Douglas, giving up 16 runs and 16 hits, walking five and fanning eight.
Villalobos was 3-for-3 for the Bulldogs with two runs scored and two RBIs. Barco and Pedroza were both 1-for-4.
Serna was 4-for-5 for the Colts with three runs scored and three RBIs; Arias was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, Garcia wasv2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Cunningham was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. DeLaCruz, Caitlyn Dion, Janessa, Ariella Antemann and Maggie Flissar all had one hit in the game with DeLaCruz having four RBIs.
“The kids competed until the last out,” Buena coach Mike Tomooka said. “After Douglas tied us the girls stayed upbeat and rallied for 11 runs in the seventh.”
Buena, 4-4 overall, 1-0 in conference, has a home game with Tucson Pueblo on Thursday and a road game at Tucson Rincon/University on Friday.
Douglas will host its Fifth Annual Bulldog Softball Invitational Friday and Saturday in Douglas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.