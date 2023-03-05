Buena High School’s softball team kicked off regular season play last week playing two road games in two days.
The Colts won a non-sectional game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, beating Tucson Rincon/University 19-8 and lost to Rio Rico 18-8 on Wednesday, March 1.
Against Rincon, Buena found itself trailing 7-1 going into the top of the third inning. The Colts rallied for three runs and tied the game at 7-7 following a three-run fourth.
Buena blew the game open in the fifth, scoring five runs and another five runs in the sixth for a 17-8 lead.
Junior Katie Serna and sophomore Samantha Vanderlinden pitched for Buena. They combined to allow Rincon/University eight runs and six hits while walking nine and striking out nine.
The Colts pounded out 20 hits. Sophomore Makayla Anderson was 4-for-4. She scored three runs, had five RBIs, two doubles and a home run.
Freshman Amaya Serrano was 5-for-5 and scored four runs; sophomore Margaret Flissar was 3-for-5, scored three runs and had an RBI; Serna was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Sophomore Ariella Antemann was 2-for-6, scored a run and had three RBIs.
The scoring summary for the game with Rio Rico was not available but statistics show Serna and Vanderlinden as the Buena pitchers. They allowed 17 runs, 19 hits, six walks and had three strikeouts.
Buena had eight hits. Serrano was 2-for-3; Anderson was 2-for-3 and scored a run; junior Jazminn DeLaCruz was 2-for-2, scored two runs and had two RBIs with a double and a home run; and Antemann was 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs.
The Colts have three games scheduled for this week beginning on Monday, March 6, with a road game at Tucson Flowing Wells, a home game Wednesday, March 8, versus Douglas and a road game at Tucson Sahuaro on Friday, March 10. The games start at 4 p.m.
